Josh Cribbs excited by Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers' 'potential'

"The way he's built, he kind of reminds me a little bit in the Cribbsy mold," Tabor said in June. "He has some thickness to him. If you look at our past returners, even when I was in Chicago with Devin [Hester], Devin was a little slighter guy. Travis (Benjamin) was a really slight guy. He's a mix of more of a Cribbsy and can go north-south. But I thought he had good vision coming out, and you could see it on a lot of plays where he could just create on his own, and I think those are good traits in a returner."

Asked to outline the "Cribbsy mold," Cribbs said: "I hope it's scoring touchdowns and being a factor on the team."

"I think it's a boost, it's an honor given to (Peppers) that, 'Hey this is the guy I want you to emulate," Cribbs said. "You can easily step into his shoes, you have the speed, you have the size. That's the Cribbsy mold."

Peppers, who fielded 39 punts for 510 yards, a touchdown and 18 kickoff returns for 483 yards, should help a unit that finished 28th in yards per kickoff return and 26th in yards per punt return.