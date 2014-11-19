News

Josh Gordon returns to practice

Nov 19, 2014
Wednesday was kind of like the first day of school for Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon.

He's got his normal routine back.

Following a 10 game suspension, the daunting 6-foot-3, 225-pound receiver practiced with his teammates for the first time since late August. Even in a slowed down practice setting, Gordon's speed and size combination was a sight in itself. He ran crisp routes. He enthusiastically patted his teammates on the back. He looked like Josh Gordon.

"You could tell he was amped up," said quarterback Brian Hoyer. "The adrenaline was definitely flowing."

"I just want to display some hard work and effort, not only me but try to get that atmosphere throughout the rest of the team and have us be in a position that the city of Cleveland hasn't in in a long time," Gordon said.

"Really just trying to make a playoff push," Gordon continued. "That's for sure."

Video: Nathan Zegura interviews Josh Gordon Gordon was limited in practice because the Browns coaching staff wants to ease in their All-Pro receiver, something he is completely embracing.

"I want them to do what they see fit and just use me as an asset wherever," said Gordon.

Coach Mike Pettine met with head trainer Joe Sheehan, strength and conditioning coordinator Paul Ricci as well as wide receivers coach Mike McDaniel to formulate a plan to make sure the Browns are utilizing their offensive weapon in the correct way.

Pettine pulled Gordon to the side to chat with him during the morning walkthrough.

"I think a lot of it is he's familiar with the terminology and the plays and he gets it, but it's one thing to be able to look at it but then also to process it whether it's in a no-huddle situation or whether it's breaking the huddle quickly and recognizing defenses," Pettine said. "I think a lot of it - it comes back in time."

After practice it was lifting time with Hoyer and other teammates. Then Gordon addressed nearly three dozen media members. With football officially back in his life, Gordon's hunger to show the world he's still a top-caliber receiver in the NFL is unmatched.

The NFL's ruling kept him inside the Browns' Berea facility where Gordon attended meetings and lifted weights. He hasn't been isolated. And he's felt remorseful for missing time.

"I talked to my teammates in private. I've been around a lot of these guys and let them know. They know how dedicated I am to this team," Gordon said. "All together at once, I have not done that, but these guys have been with me through thick and thin, from my rookie year, most of these guys. They're well-aware."

Linebacker Karlos Dansby is now in his 11th NFL season. Dansby has seen and heard it all and he can tell Gordon's return has already sparked a feeling inside Cleveland's locker room.

"Everyone's awareness is heightened," said Dansby. "He's going to show so much passion and love he has for the game."

Reporters pressed Gordon about his off-the-field life. His only focus right now: making the 6-4 Cleveland Browns a better football team than they already are. "Whatever capacity this team needs me to fill, I'm going to do it," said Gordon.

