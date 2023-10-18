K Dustin Hopkins named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Browns K Dustin Hopkins has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for games played Oct. 12-16 (Week 6), the National Football League announced Wednesday.

Hopkins converted four field goals, including a game-winning 29-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Browns topped the 49ers, 19-17, on Sunday. He connected on field goals of 29, 42, 46 and 50 yards. Hopkins has made a field goal of 50-plus yards in four consecutive games, the longest streak in Browns history.

This is Hopkins fifth career Special Teams Player of the Week award (three in the NFC and two in the AFC). He is 12-of-14 for field goals and has made all five PATs this season.

As Hopkins took the field and lined up for his final field goal of the game on Sunday, he said that he went through his same keys in order to make each kick. He tried not to focus on the score and instead, tuned into how he could be successful in that moment.

"Every week, I'm kind of anticipating close game regardless," Hopkins said following Sunday's win. "And then if it's not, so be it. But in my mind, mentally preparing, every week I think is going to be a close week. That's kind of how I go about it."