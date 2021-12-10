Community

Kareem Hunt dedicates My Cause My Cleats to 'Build the Bridge' initiative created by his youth mentor

Hunt will wear special ‘Build the Bridge’ cleats for My Cause My Cleats week to continue to push the message of the initiative co-created by Mac Stephens, his youth mentor

Dec 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Mac Stephens heard a familiar voice and a tap on his shoulder as he settled into his seat at Rocket Mortgage Arena and turned his head.

Stephens, the head football coach at Cleveland Heights High School, was stunned to see Kareem Hunt standing — and eventually sitting — next to him for the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 22. Stephens had been a mentor for Hunt, who grew up in the Cleveland area and trained with Stephens when he was in middle school, and the two have kept in touch as Hunt has built an NFL career that's now in its fifth season.

Coincidentally, both happened to have tickets next to each other, and both were thrilled to unexpectedly have a couple hours to catch up and enjoy the game.

"(Me and my son) were sitting there, and then all of a sudden, Kareem sits right next to us," Stephens said. "It was a crazy moment, but I was thankful to catch up with him."

One of the things Hunt discussed with Stephens struck a personal note and was the highlight of the evening.

Hunt told Stephens that he was inspired by the "Build the Bridge" initiative, which Stephens, along with Cleveland Heights assistant football coach Kahari Hicks, created in 2020 when social unrest accelerated across the country following the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. 

The initiative was designed to empower, develop and unify high school football teams through meaningful interactions between programs of different racial and/or socio-economic demographics, and it continues to be a huge success. Over 30 schools initially signed up to participate when it began last year and participated in team activities, such as a 7-on-7 scrimmage. In June 2020, "Build the Bridge" held a symposium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and a football showcase camp was held a year later in Willoughby.

On Sunday, "Build the Bridge" will receive even more attention thanks to Hunt. 

He, as well as CB Greg Newsome II, will don cleats with the initiative's logo for Sunday's game against the Ravens as part of the Browns' My Cause My Cleats week, which allows players to share powerful stories and inspiration through custom cleat designs with signature meanings during pregame and throughout the team's matchup. 

Hunt informed Stephens at the Cavs game he'd be wearing the cleats, and Stephens was overjoyed.

"To be quite honest, it really caught me off guard," Stephens said. "It just came out of the blue. We were just talking, catching up and wishing him luck for the rest of the season.

"When he said that, I was pleasantly surprised. It's a testament to who he is as a person."

Photos: My Cause My Cleats Reveal 2021

As part of the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, more than 30 Browns players will share powerful stories and inspiration through custom cleat designs with signature meanings during pregame and/or throughout the team's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium

Running back Demetric Felton (25) - Stay in the Game
Running back Demetric Felton (25) - Stay in the Game

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) - American Heart Association
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) - American Heart Association

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) - Athlete Ally
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) - Athlete Ally

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) - Lindy Infinite Foundation
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) - Lindy Infinite Foundation

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name Foundation (Heart Health)
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name Foundation (Heart Health)

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) - EYEJ (racial justice)
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) - EYEJ (racial justice)

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) - Mission of Hope Haiti
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) - Mission of Hope Haiti

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) - American Cancer Society Ohio
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) - American Cancer Society Ohio

Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (83) - LEVEL82
Wide receiver Lawrence Cager (83) - LEVEL82

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) - Hunting with Soldiers
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) - Hunting with Soldiers

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) - Color of Change
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) - Color of Change

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Breast Cancer)
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Breast Cancer)

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) - Star Players Academy
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) - Star Players Academy

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) - Hammers Helpers
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) - Hammers Helpers

Tight end David Njoku (85) - Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Tight end David Njoku (85) - Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Breast Cancer)
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) - Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (Breast Cancer)

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) - EcoVillage Farm Learning Center
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) - EcoVillage Farm Learning Center

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) - Sickle Cell 101
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) - Sickle Cell 101

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) - Build the Bridge
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) - Build the Bridge

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) - St. Judes Children's Research
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) - St. Judes Children's Research

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) - Build the Bridge
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) - Build the Bridge

Running back Demetric Felton (25) - Stay in the Game
Running back Demetric Felton (25) - Stay in the Game

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) - Esophageal Cancer - MD Anderson Hospital
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) - Esophageal Cancer - MD Anderson Hospital

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) - Urban Community Connections, Inc
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) - Urban Community Connections, Inc

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) - Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) - Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) - Athlete Ally
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) - Athlete Ally

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) - Big Brothers/Big Sisters
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) - Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) - Camp Khalil Legacy (Youth Education)
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) - Camp Khalil Legacy (Youth Education)

Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland - Alzheimer's Association/Pancreatic Cancer
Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland - Alzheimer's Association/Pancreatic Cancer

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) - Autism Speaks
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) - Autism Speaks

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) - Moffsview Foundation
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) - Moffsview Foundation

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name Foundation (Heart Health)
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) - Make Them Know Your Name Foundation (Heart Health)

For Hunt, the cleats not only represent a great cause, but also his appreciation for an initiative that started in his home city from a man he's respected since his first days of football. His cleats are a mix of brown, black and white colors, which replicate the look of the logo and the meaning behind the initiative: to break down racial barriers and bring people of different backgrounds together. 

"I love what Coach Mac is doing," Hunt said. "He always believed in me, even at a young age when I couldn't see that I had a chance to make the NFL.

"I understand what he's trying to do with 'Build the Bridge,' and it's all something that really caught my eye. It's a great feeling that I can do this for him and show the world what it really means."

For Stephens, Hunt's choice is yet another way for "Build the Bridge" to continue to grow. The meaning of the initiative has already been driven to hundreds, if not thousands, of student athletes, coaches and others in Northeast Ohio and beyond. Hunt's nod to it Sunday will further ensure that the message will continue to be delivered.

"It makes you feel good because when you're doing all this coaching, you hope you leave a positive impact," Stephens said. "So for him to strike up that conversation and tell me what he was doing, it was all just a pleasant surprise."

