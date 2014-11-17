Karlos Dansby and Jabaal Sheard out with injuries

The Cleveland Browns will be without two of their key defensive pieces, possibly for the rest of the season.

Inside linebacker Karlos Dansby suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for a month. Outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard hurt a bone in his foot.

The loss of Dansby stings. The 33-year-old was quarterbacking the defense, calling plays and being an instrumental leader off the field. After being overlooked by many for his career, Dansby set a goal of making the Pro Bowl and was well on his way to achieving that objective with 73 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 10 games.

"It's a shame that he'd been playing at a high level and that it is more than just – as you said – the playing, his ability on the field," said coach Mike Pettine on Monday. "It's how he's been in the meeting room, locker room, out on the practice field, just the intensity, the energy, the leadership. That's all part of it."

There's a chance Dansby returns in December for the final few games. For Sheard, it's more likely that his season is over. In 10 games, Sheard logged 36 tackles and two sacks. Pettine thought Sheard was a player who needed a period of live reps to get acclimated to the system, which is why the timing of this injury isn't good news for the Browns.

"As he became more and more comfortable with it, he improved, and his recent games were his best football," said Pettine. "That's why this is such a tough thing to deal with."

So in steps two players who are already playing critical roles on defense.

Craig Robertson will replace Karlos Dansby as the MIKE (strong-side) middle linebacker. He assumes the duty of calling plays. Robertson's made some splash plays in recent weeks and started most of last season at linebacker. Tank Carder will serve as a backup to both Robertson and WILL (weak-side) linebacker Chris Kirksey.