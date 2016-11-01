News

Keeping tabs on the Browns' draft picks in 2017 and beyond

Nov 01, 2016 at 04:36 AM

Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Cleveland made another move Monday that involved one of its future draft picks, trading a conditional selection for Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Jamie Collins.

A number of the Browns' transactions over the past few months have involved future draft picks. None was bigger, of course, than Cleveland's blockbuster, pre-draft trade with the Eagles, when it dealt the No. 2 overall pick and a conditional 2017 mid-round pick for three picks in 2016 and two big ones in the future, Philadelphia's 2017 first-rounder and 2018 second-rounder.

Throw in compensatory picks, which are typically unveiled a month or two before the draft, and it can be understandably confusing to track where and when Cleveland is poised to make its selections in upcoming drafts.

The following breakdown lays out the moves Cleveland has made and the picks it holds -- and doesn't hold -- in upcoming drafts. These are on top of the picks Cleveland will receive in each round at its normal slot, which is determined based on the team's record in the previous season.

2017

Additional picks

Philadelphia - 1st round (Trade for 2016 No. 2 overall pick)

Tennessee - 2nd round (Trade for 2016 No. 8 pick)

New England - 5th round (Trade for LB Barkevious Mingo)

Picks surrendered

New England - Conditional pick (Trade for LB Jamie Collins)

Philadelphia - 4th or 5th round (Trade for 2016 No. 2 overall pick)

San Francisco - 6th or 7th round (Trade for P Andy Lee)

Carolina - *7th round (Trade for P Andy Lee)

Pick was acquired in 2015 trade with Indianapolis for DL Billy Winn*

2018

Additional picks

Philadelphia - 2nd round (Trade for 2016 No. 2 overall pick)

Carolina - 4th round (Trade for P Andy Lee)

Pittsburgh - 6th round (Trade for DB Justin Gilbert)

Picks surrendered

N/A

Advertising