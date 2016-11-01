Keeping tabs on the Browns' draft picks in 2017 and beyond

Cleveland made another move Monday that involved one of its future draft picks, trading a conditional selection for Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Jamie Collins.

A number of the Browns' transactions over the past few months have involved future draft picks. None was bigger, of course, than Cleveland's blockbuster, pre-draft trade with the Eagles, when it dealt the No. 2 overall pick and a conditional 2017 mid-round pick for three picks in 2016 and two big ones in the future, Philadelphia's 2017 first-rounder and 2018 second-rounder.

Throw in compensatory picks, which are typically unveiled a month or two before the draft, and it can be understandably confusing to track where and when Cleveland is poised to make its selections in upcoming drafts.