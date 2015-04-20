 Skip to main content
Key dates, things to know about Cleveland Browns offseason workout program

Apr 20, 2015 at 05:16 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Empty parking spaces were at a premium for employees Monday at the Browns' facility in Berea.

Bright and early, the majority of Cleveland's roster was on the scene for the first day of 2015 offseason workouts. The program includes three phases and runs for nine weeks, culminating with a mandatory three-day, veteran mini camp that serves as the final get-together before training camp in late July.

For clarity's sake, here's a look at what the players face for the next few months. Until the veteran mini camp in mid-June, all activities are considered voluntary.

Phase 1: April 20-24, April 27-May 1

  • Teams are permitted to work the players in the facility four hours per day, four days per week. On-field activities are only to include strength and conditioning and rehab while strength and conditioning and medical staff are the only coaches permitted to monitor.

Phase 2: May 4-8, May 11-15, May 18-22

  • Individual instruction and drills for the group are allowed and all coaches are permitted to monitor but there is no offense vs. defense.

Rookie mini camp: May 8-10

  • Players who are drafted or signed as free agents out of college go through workouts during the weekend after the 2015 NFL Draft.

Phase 3: May 26-29, June 1-4, June 8-12

  • These are more familiarly known as "OTAs" and include 10 total gatherings of the players and coaches. Contact is still prohibited but players are able to go through 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. The sessions are permitted to be up to six hours.

Mandatory veteran mini camp: June 16-18

  • The first and only time before training camp where attendance is required. The maximum work time for players is 10 hours per day (not including meals) and has to occur between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Players are to report one day before it begins.

