Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Bears in Week 15

Find success in the passing game

The Browns have an opportunity on Sunday to not only use the strength of veteran QB Joe Flacco's arm, but also exploit the Bears' pass defense.

In his first two games, Flacco has completed 49 of 89 passes for 565 yards and five touchdowns. He has a completion percentage of 55.1 percent. He's connected with at least eight different pass catchers in both games, spreading the ball around and finding players open to make plays.

"He has an element to his game, obviously with being playing football for so long that I think he sees the bigger picture a little bit slower just because of the experience," WR Elijah Moore said. "I feel like he allows every single receiver to always have the mindset of every single route, everybody be ready. I feel like that only brings us closer as offense and especially as a receiver on quarterback tandem."

The Bears have struggled to defend the passing game this season, as they have given up 3,001 passing yards — ranked 23rd in the league — and 24 passing touchdowns — which is ranked 30th in the league.