Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Rams in Week 13

Limit QB Matthew Stafford and the passing game

The Browns defense, which has been a force all season, will have a challenge with QB Matthew Stafford running the Rams offense.

This season, Stafford has completed 208 of 342 passes for 2,489 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has nine interceptions this season and been sacked 20 times. This season, Stafford has an adjusted QBR of 56.8, which is ranked 14th in the league. Stafford can spread the ball around to different players and find his open pass catchers.

DC Jim Schwartz knows what Stafford brings to the table. When Schwartz was the head coach for the Lions, Stafford was his first quarterback as a head coach in 2009. Schwartz said that Stafford can make all the necessary throws and has an arm that can drop different arm angles. He throws the ball with accuracy and has a command of the offense. Stafford also knows how to use his eyes, where he can look defenders off.

"Well, he's one of the best throwers of the football, number one in the league right now," Schwartz said. "You know the sort of the no look pass thing that gets a lot of attention from different quarterbacks in the league – Matthew's been doing that for a long time. I'm proud of where he's going. He's developed not just as a player but as a leader. And we're going to play our very best on Sunday to come out with a win."

Stefanski also saw Stafford in the NFC North when he was with the Vikings and see how Stafford is playing at a high level. Stefanski said that the Rams succeed in marrying the run and the pass game. They run their play actions and their keepers and use the drop back game to their advantage.