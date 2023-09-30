Keys to the Game: How the Browns can defeat the Ravens in Week 4

Limit QB Lamar Jackson in the run game

While the Ravens are dealing with injuries after losing RB J.K. Dobbins to an Achilles injury, QB Lamar Jackson poses a threat to use his feet and run the ball himself.

LB Anthony Walker said as a defense, they must be smarter in how they rush because of how dynamic Jackson is at quarterback. Jackson can make plays with his feet and his arms, and it presents a different challenge for their rush defense. Through the first three games of the season, Jackson has rushed for 193 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns.

DC Jim Schwartz said they must put an emphasis on relentless effort, speed and physical toughness to stop the dual threat Jackson brings at quarterback.

"He's one of the best athletes in the NFL that just happens to play the quarterback position," Schwartz said. "So, if we saw running backs doing that, we wouldn't bat an eye. We got to tackle him like he's a running back. Tackle him like he's a wide receiver. Just because the ball is in his hand doesn't mean that he's still not a threat to run. So, I think that probably has a lot to do with it, and we're going to try to be physical if he does run. We're going to try to play our game and put some hits on him and those kinds of things."