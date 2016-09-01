News

Keys to Victory: What we'll be watching in Browns' preseason finale

Sep 01, 2016 at 04:42 AM
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021.
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

August has turned into September, but the preseason continues tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium.

There just isn't much left of the opening act to the 2016 regular season.

The final chapter of the preseason starts at 8 p.m. when the Browns host the Bears. Here's what we'll be watching.

1. One more shot at redemption

Hue Jackson didn't flinch earlier in the week when he was asked about playing his starters in the kind of game many teams opt to keep their top players on the sidelines. His mind was made up shortly after the Browns' disappointing, 30-13, loss at Tampa Bay last week.

"I feel comfortable that we need to play our starters on both sides of the ball," Jackson said. "Now, how much they play, that is yet to be determined by me, but I think we are going to play them because we need to play. We need to get better as a football team as we continue to move forward."

That includes all three phases of the game, which have plenty to fix with 10 days left until the season opener.

On offense, the Browns will look to establish drives and better protect quarterback Robert Griffin III. On defense, the focus centers on third downs, which have been a trouble spot throughout the preseason. And special teams, which will be breaking in a new punter, will seek to tighten up its coverage and eliminate penalties.

"I'm going to watch everything, along with our executive staff," Jackson said. "We are at the stage of trying to put our best team together. How many spots, what the numbers are, I'm not sure of that, but obviously, we all know there are some. There are 53 that we have to make sure that we have here so we will work at it and we will see how this thing shakes out."

Photos: Browns Roster

Take a look at the Cleveland Browns roster as of September 1, 2017.

QB Kevin Hogan
1 / 65
QB Cody Kessler
2 / 65
QB DeShone Kizer
3 / 65
QB Brock Osweiler
4 / 65
RB Isaiah Crowell
5 / 65
RB Matthew Dayes
6 / 65
RB Duke Johnson Jr.
7 / 65
RB Terrence Magee
8 / 65
WR Kenny Britt
9 / 65
WR Corey Coleman
10 / 65
WR Rannell Hall
11 / 65
WR Rashard Higgins
12 / 65
WR Jordan Leslie
13 / 65
WR Ricardo Louis
14 / 65
WR Jordan Payton
15 / 65
TE Seth DeValve
16 / 65
TE JP Holtz
17 / 65
TE David Njoku
18 / 65
TE Randall Telfer
19 / 65
OL Joel Bitonio
20 / 65
OL Shon Coleman
21 / 65
OL Spencer Drango
22 / 65
OL Anthony Fabiano
23 / 65
OL John Greco
24 / 65
OL Rod Johnson
25 / 65
OL Marcus Martin
26 / 65
OL Austin Reiter
27 / 65
OL Zach Sterup
28 / 65
OL Joe Thomas
29 / 65
OL JC Tretter
30 / 65
OL Kevin Zeitler
31 / 65
FB Dan Vitale
32 / 65
DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
33 / 65
DB Marcus Burley
34 / 65
DB Ibraheim Campbell
35 / 65
DB Darius Hillary
36 / 65
DB Derrick Kindred
37 / 65
DB Jason McCourty
38 / 65
DB Najee Murray
39 / 65
DB Kai Nacua
40 / 65
DB Jabrill Peppers
41 / 65
DB Calvin Pryor
42 / 65
DB Jamar Taylor
43 / 65
DL Caleb Brantley
44 / 65
DL Trevon Coley
45 / 65
DL Xavier Cooper
46 / 65
DL Myles Garrett
47 / 65
DL Tyrone Holmes
48 / 65
DL Jamie Meder
49 / 65
DL Carl Nassib
50 / 65
DL Larry Ogunjobi
51 / 65
DL Danny Shelton
52 / 65
LB Dominique Alexander
53 / 65
LB James Burgess
54 / 65
LB Jamie Collins Sr.
55 / 65
LB Deon King
56 / 65
LB Christian Kirksey
57 / 65
LB Emmanuel Ogbah
58 / 65
LB Kenneth Olugbode
59 / 65
LB Nate Orchard
60 / 65
LB Joe Schobert
61 / 65
K Zane Gonzalez
62 / 65
K Cody Parkey
63 / 65
LS Charley Hughlett
64 / 65
P Britton Colquitt
65 / 65
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Big opportunities for pass rushers

Veteran Paul Kruger is gone, and the Browns need to fill his hole in the starting lineup with a young, up-and-coming pass rusher.

Jackson said on Tuesday he's evaluating four candidates. That figures to include rookies Emmanuel Ogbah and Joe Schobert and Cam Johnson, a scout teamer from last season who has had a strong preseason. Nate Orchard, who has been starting throughout the preseason, will continue to be evaluated. Tonight's their final on-field audition before Jackson and defensive coordinator Ray Horton fine-tune a depth chart heading into the season opener at Philadelphia.

"That is what the game is for so guys can showcase their talent and ability," Jackson said. "We will see exactly how that unfolds Thursday night."

3. Big night for Kessler

There's one less quarterback on the roster, and that'll mean more repetitions for rookie Cody Kessler tonight against the Bears.

Kessler, the third-round pick out of USC, is expected to play more tonight than he has in the previous three preseason games. He's had his ups and downs in limited opportunities, throwing for 52 yards on 9-of-11 passes. He threw a touchdown on his first pass of the preseason and has been dropped for four sacks, two of which were for safeties.

It's expected to be the last in-game action for Kessler for a while, and Jackson wants him to make the most of it.

"We know he knows how to complete the ball," Jackson said. "It is just running our offense and understanding where the ball is going and just understanding the National Football League game, just how fast it is, and how things change and how defenses work. It is just the experience. He needs to get the experience, and he will get an opportunity to play and probably play longer than he has this week all year. That will be important for him."

4. Punter competition

It's not the most headline-grabbing position battle, but it's an important competition nonetheless. The Browns have two young punters on their roster after trading Andy Lee, and they'll both get opportunities to impress tonight.

Neither Kasey Redfern, acquired from the Panthers in the Lee trade, and Michael Palardy, signed Tuesday, have punted in a regular season game. The Browns will have to make a decision in the coming days on the position. Exploring the waiver wire can't be ruled out, as the days following the cutdown can be the most active of the year for all NFL teams.

Both Redfern and Palardy will try to show tonight they're worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising