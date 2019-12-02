Kitchens: 1-0 mentality won't go away despite tough loss in Pittsburgh - News & Notes

The 1-0 mindset got the Browns back into the playoff hunt and back into a position to make Sunday's game as big as it was.

After a loss Sunday delivered a major blow to those aspirations, Freddie Kitchens doesn't see a need to change up the philosophy heading into the final quarter of the regular season.

"Moving forward, we are going to do the same thing because I know this, we have a zero percent chance unless we take care of what we can take care of, and that is just to go 1-0 this week," Kitchens said Monday. "We are about to play a Cincinnati team that is coming off of their first win. Their confidence is going to be at an all-time high. We understand that and respect that, but we also know that is more about us than anything else.

"We always have to take care of ourselves first. I think our guys will do a good job of coming back, getting focused and just going back to the same way. We need to approach every week the same – to be 1-0."

The Browns, now at 5-7, need to win the rest of their games to even have a small chance of making the playoffs. It's the same kind of situation they found themselves in at this point last year, when they rattled off three straight wins before they were officially eliminated Week 16.

The circumstances, of course, are different with how the Browns arrived at this point, but the carrot still hangs at the end of the stick heading into a must-win game Sunday against the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"A lot of times it gets lost in the shuffle that we have a good, young core group that have not been in a lot of these situations. I told these guys the other night, this was the first time we had been in a playoff type atmosphere and it was truly a playoff type atmosphere," Kitchens said.