LB Anthony Walker Jr. voted Browns 2023 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Cleveland Browns' LB Anthony Walker Jr. has been selected by his teammates as the Browns 2023 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The Ed Block Courage Award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block – the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts – based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.

A Northwestern graduate, Walker was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, where he played three seasons before joining the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. In his second season serving as a team captain, Walker continues to make an impact on the field as well as in the community and was also named the Browns 2023 nominee for the Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year Award this year.

In 2022, Walker started the first three games of the season before sustaining a season-ending injury in Week 3 against the Steelers. Walker thought his football career might be done at that point but he spent the rest of the 2022 season at the Browns' CrossCountry Mortgage campus where he continued to workout, rehab and fight his way back to football. Walker continued to make sure his presence was felt throughout the team and remained a leader for his teammates, showing up every day and helping his team in any way he could.

After 11 and a half months on the sidelines, Walker was named a team captain for the second straight season and has started all 11 games he's played in this year compiling 37 tackles (16 solo), four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Walker's leadership continues off the field in the community where just this year he has volunteered at several community events and sometimes attends multiple per week. The Browns focus on three community pillars: youth football, education and social justice. Walker has spent a majority of his time and energy on his off days focusing on the three community pillars of the Browns: youth football, education and social justice and how he can impact the community in these spaces.

As the first-ever Stay in the Game! Attendance Network ambassador, Walker is the face for the Browns Foundation's flagship program, which encourages students to stay in school while decreasing chronic absenteeism. Education is extremely important to Walker, as his father was both an educator and a football coach – instilling in him the importance of exceeding in both academics and athletics. In connection with the ambassador role, Walker works with our Foundation team on promotional videos for school attendance and he participates in most of the Stay in the Game! school visits. Walker Jr. hosted a Turkey Bowl Classic for kids and their families from Stay in the Game! Network district East Cleveland City Schools at the Browns facility the week of Thanksgiving, the kids were invited based on good attendance and played in a flag football tournament followed by a Thanksgiving meal.

Walker is also passionate about the social justice space, serving as a judge on the panel for two of the Browns JumpStart Small Business Impact Showcases. In the Browns' second year of its partnership with JumpStart, the stadium has hosted multiple Impact Showcases, highlighting small, minority-owned businesses in a shark tank-style competition for funding.

"I'm humbled and honored to have been chosen by my teammates for this award," Walker said. "I'm grateful to have earned the opportunity to lead this group of guys and thankful for everyone around the organization who supported and encouraged me along the way through the rehabilitation process as I worked my way back this season."

Each NFL team participating in the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation program selects a "Courage House" that supports victims of abuse, violence and neglect. The Browns' Courage House is Providence House, a crisis nursery committed to child abuse prevention and family preservation in the Cleveland area. With this honor, Walker becomes an Ambassador of Courage for victims of abuse, violence and neglect.

Walker will be recognized as the Browns' Ed Block Courage Award recipient during Providence House's 28th Annual Deck the House Benefit Auction at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 5 beginning at 6 p.m..