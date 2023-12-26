Let's light up Cleveland Browns Stadium during the White Out Light Show

Before heading to Cleveland Browns Stadium for the Browns – Jets game on Thursday Night Football, make sure to download the Browns app to be a part of our White Out Light Show presented by DUDE Wipes!

Throughout the game, there will be a special in-stadium light show experience that gets better and better when as many fans as possible participate.

Fans must update their Browns app in order to participate in the light show. Once the app is opened, click into the White Out Light Show experience, and enable access to the microphone and camera. This will allow the features of the light show to effectively work. Then, when prompted at the stadium, hold up your phone with the screen open and you'll be a part of the White Out Light Show. Let's light up Cleveland Browns Stadium during the final regular season home game!