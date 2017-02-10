Looking at the Browns' impending free agents

The Browns made a splash last month by re-signing linebacker Jamie Collins to a four-year extension for several reasons.

The first was that Collins, a 2015 Pro Bowler whom they acquired via a midseason trade with New England, figures to be an impact player on a youth-laden Browns defense.

The second is how head coach Hue Jackson said it'd be something of a "coup" to keep Collins in Cleveland considering his talents and the team's on-field struggles last season.

The third is how the move made good on a plan to 1) identify talent and 2) keep that talent in Northeast Ohio.

"He's one of our better players and it says we're in the right process of keeping our own players home, on our football team, guys that have been here," Jackson said, "and hopefully that sends the right message to everyone and that our organization is willing to do what it takes to keep our good players on our football team and not let them go someplace else. And hopefully that's just the start of it."

With Collins inked to a new deal, the Browns have five impending unrestricted free agents, including leading wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

With a month until free agency begins on March 9, here's a breakdown of those players and their contributions in 2016.

WR Terrelle Pryor

Age: 27

Experience (years): 6th season

The skinny: Pryor emerged as the Browns leading receiver in his first full year playing the position. The former Ohio State star quarterback caught 79 passes for 1,071 yards, and four touchdowns despite injuries (hamstring, finger) and a rotating cast of quarterbacks. Cleveland has made it clear it'll do everything it can to bring Pryor back and he has expressed an interest in being part of the franchise's future, citing Jackson as one of those reasons.

P Britton Colquitt

Age: 31

Experience: 9th season

The skinny: Colquitt joined Cleveland's roster after seven seasons with the Denver Broncos. He was a steadying force on a new-look special teams unit that parted ways with its former punter (Andy Lee) and kicker (Travis Coons) in August, averaging 43.3 yards a punt. Twenty-two of his kicks landed inside the opposing team's 20-yard line.

OL Austin Pasztor

Age: 26

Experience: 6th season

The skinny: In his first season as a full-time starter, Pasztor played in all 16 games on a Browns offensive line that saw injuries force it to reshuffle time and again. Pasztor would return to a unit that includes Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, guards Joel Bitonio and John Greco (who both were placed on injured reserve in 2016), Cameron Erving, and a handful of young players such as Spencer Drango, Shon Coleman and Austin Reiter.

DB Jordan Poyer

Age: 25

Experience: 6th season

The skinny: Poyer was a productive starter before a lacerated kidney sidelined him for the rest of the season. In six games, he had 39 tackles and two pass breakups and played a significant role on Cleveland's special teams. He's entering his fifth year with the Browns and started four games in 2015.

DL Stephen Paea

Age: 28

Experience: 7th season