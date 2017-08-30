Looking back on Joe Haden's memorable time in Cleveland

The Browns released Joe Haden on Wednesday morning, effectively ending an seven-season tenure that saw the veteran cornerback become a staple both on and off the field for Cleveland.

As the Browns curate their 53-man roster, executive vice president Sashi Brown made clear these types of decisions don't come easy.

"He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions," he said in a news release. "We have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown."

Indeed, Haden leaves Cleveland as one of its most-accomplished players. A two-time Pro Bowler, he recorded 19 interceptions and his 89 pass breakups rank second since he entered the NFL in 2010.

Here's a look back on Haden's career through the years.

April 2010 — With the seventh overall pick, the Browns selected former Florida cornerback Joe Haden in the 2010 NFL Draft. Haden, who started all 40 career games for the Gators, played a key role in lifting them to a national championship in 2009 under then-coach Urban Meyer.

*September 2010: *Haden made an impact from Day 1. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games and made seven starts, totaling 57 tackles, six interceptions — the most by a Cleveland rookie since 2001 — 18 pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble. Haden recorded an interception in four straight weeks, becoming the first Brown to do so since Ernie Kellerman in 1968.

October 2010:It took him a few weeks, but Haden made the first of many interceptions against the Steelers in October, promptly returning in 63 yards.

September 2013-14:These two seasons were perhaps the highest point of Haden's career to date, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods. In 2013, he emerged as one of the league's premier cornerbacks, making 50 tackles, four interceptions and a career-high 21 passes in 15 starts. A year later, Haden continued that streak of domination while earning the inaugural Browns NFL Sportsmanship Award.

October-November 2013:Haden held Pro Bowler and then-Lions receiver Calvin Johnson to three catches for 25 yards. A month later, he posted his first career multiple-interception game against the Bengals, picking off Andy Dalton on back-to-back plays (one of which he returned for a touchdown). Haden also held All Pro receiver A.J. Green to two receptions for 7 yards.

November 2014:In a 24-3 primetime win over the Bengals, Haden again shut down Green and, in the process, helped lift Cleveland to a 6-3 record, a first-place tie in the AFC North and its best start since 1994. Haden held Green to three receptions for 23 yards, powering a defensive effort that held a high-powered Cincinnati offense to 165 yards.