Lorain hosts Olentangy in the 2016 Division I State Playoffs

Nov 03, 2016 at 08:42 AM
Olentangy @ Lorain
Records: Olentangy 7-3; Lorain 8-2
What: Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Game for Division I, Region 2
Date of Game: Friday, November 4, 2016
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lorain High School; 2600 Ashland Ave, Lorain, OH 44052

Pregame Notes:

Olentangy (7-3) is led by 4th year head coach Mark Solis who tallied an 11-2 record in 2015.

Lorain (8-2) is led by 3rd year head coach Dave McFarland who comes off a 5-4 record in 2015.

Olentangy enters the matchup coming off a 28-21 win against Westerville Central last week.  Junior FB Zach Slade was an essential playmaker for the Braves with three touchdowns on the night that included the game winning score with just over a minute to play.  Senior WR/RB Sam Durst led the Braves on the ground with nine carries for 122 yards.  Lorain is coming into the game on an incredible 8-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2.  Last week Lorain beat Cleveland Heights in a nail biting 14-13 win.  The Titan's senior RB, Carlos Chivas rushed for 91 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.  Senior RB Aaron Huff was also productive on the ground with 19 carries for 81 yards.

This first round matchup will be a bit of a homecoming for Olentangy head coach, Mark Solis.  Solis was the head coach for the Titans in 2011 & 2012.  Current Titans' head coach, Dave McFarland led this 2016 team to their first, outright league title since 1987.  Can the Braves go to their coach's old stomping grounds and get a win, or will Lorain keep their hot streak going into the playoffs?

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

