Community

Lorain hosts Shaw for Conference Play

Sep 30, 2016 at 06:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

Lorain hosts Shaw in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, Presented by PNC Bank and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

092416-hsgotw.jpg

Shaw @ Lorain
Records: Shaw 3-2; Lorain 3-2
What:Lake Erie League Conference Game
Date of Game:Friday, September 30
Kickoff:7:00 p.m.
Location: Lorain High School; 2600 Ashland Ave, Lorain, OH 44052

Pregame Notes:
Shaw (3-2) is led by 10th year head coach Rodney Brown who tallied a 3-7 record in 2015. 

Lorain (3-2) is led by 3rd year head coach Dave McFarland who comes off a 5-4 record in 2015.

Shaw enters the matchup coming off of a 39-14 win over Valley Forge last weekend.  The Cardinals are looking to put together 3 wins in a row after starting the season 1-2.  Last week junior QB Alejandro Washington threw for 361 yards, which produced 5 touchdowns, while junior WR Lamero Smith Jr. caught 2 of those touchdowns and finished the day with 6 receptions for 181 yards.  With conference play starting for the Lake Erie League, Shaw is looking to hit their stride! Lorain is coming into the game on a winning streak of their own with 3 straight wins after starting the season 0-2.  A big part of that streak is due to the Titan's running attack, led by senior RB Carlos Chivas.  Chivas rushed for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week's 39-12 win over Warrensville Heights.  Senior RB Aaron Huff and freshman RB Daylin Dower contributed to the strong rushing attack of Titans, combining for 4 touchdowns.

This Friday's matchup will have winning streaks on the line!  Will Shaw make it three in a row?  Or will Lorain extend their winning streak to 4? Both teams can put up points, with last week's scores looking nearly identical to each other.  Time to see which team's defense will emerge as the difference maker!   

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFBon Twitter for updates during the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns Backers Worldwide looks for another strong year of donations from chapter members

Browns Backers Worldwide amassed $98,210 to charities last season and is striving for an even bigger year in 2021
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Medina at Stow-Munroe Falls

news

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new Xenith helmets. Two (2) high schools will receive new helmets!
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Boardman Spartans at Jackson Polar Bears

news

Browns, Medliminal launch 2nd annual First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our second annual First and Ten Grants contest
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  St. Ignatius at Mentor

4 Cardinals (2-0) beat #6 Wildcats (0-2) 28-26
news

'This has been a godsend for us': Browns turf field installments leave permanent impacts on Ohio high schools, scholarly organizations

The Browns and Haslam family have installed 11 new state-of-the-art turf fields around Northeast Ohio, creating immense impacts for schools, football programs and local communities
news

PRE-GAME REPORT - St. Ignatius Wildcats at Mentor Cardinals

news

Browns host 6 Veterans from the U.S Army 82nd Airborne Division through HONOR ROW

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country
news

PRE-GAME REPORT - St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Wadsworth

news

Register now for the all-new Browns NEXT! 

 This is your opportunity to advance youth football with the Pros 
news

First and Ten Spotlight – Amherst Browns Backers Provide Lunch for Police Department

The group partnered with two local caterers, German's Villa and Kiedrowski's Bakery, to bring lunch to the ADP.
Advertising