Lorain hosts Shaw for Conference Play

Lorain hosts Shaw in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, Presented by PNC Bank and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Shaw @ Lorain
Records: Shaw 3-2; Lorain 3-2
What:Lake Erie League Conference Game
Date of Game:Friday, September 30
Kickoff:7:00 p.m.
Location: Lorain High School; 2600 Ashland Ave, Lorain, OH 44052
Pregame Notes:
Shaw (3-2) is led by 10th year head coach Rodney Brown who tallied a 3-7 record in 2015.
Lorain (3-2) is led by 3rd year head coach Dave McFarland who comes off a 5-4 record in 2015.
Shaw enters the matchup coming off of a 39-14 win over Valley Forge last weekend. The Cardinals are looking to put together 3 wins in a row after starting the season 1-2. Last week junior QB Alejandro Washington threw for 361 yards, which produced 5 touchdowns, while junior WR Lamero Smith Jr. caught 2 of those touchdowns and finished the day with 6 receptions for 181 yards. With conference play starting for the Lake Erie League, Shaw is looking to hit their stride! Lorain is coming into the game on a winning streak of their own with 3 straight wins after starting the season 0-2. A big part of that streak is due to the Titan's running attack, led by senior RB Carlos Chivas. Chivas rushed for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week's 39-12 win over Warrensville Heights. Senior RB Aaron Huff and freshman RB Daylin Dower contributed to the strong rushing attack of Titans, combining for 4 touchdowns.
This Friday's matchup will have winning streaks on the line! Will Shaw make it three in a row? Or will Lorain extend their winning streak to 4? Both teams can put up points, with last week's scores looking nearly identical to each other. Time to see which team's defense will emerge as the difference maker!
Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.
Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFBon Twitter for updates during the game.