Lorain hosts Shaw for Conference Play

Shaw enters the matchup coming off of a 39-14 win over Valley Forge last weekend. The Cardinals are looking to put together 3 wins in a row after starting the season 1-2. Last week junior QB Alejandro Washington threw for 361 yards, which produced 5 touchdowns, while junior WR Lamero Smith Jr. caught 2 of those touchdowns and finished the day with 6 receptions for 181 yards. With conference play starting for the Lake Erie League, Shaw is looking to hit their stride! Lorain is coming into the game on a winning streak of their own with 3 straight wins after starting the season 0-2. A big part of that streak is due to the Titan's running attack, led by senior RB Carlos Chivas. Chivas rushed for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week's 39-12 win over Warrensville Heights. Senior RB Aaron Huff and freshman RB Daylin Dower contributed to the strong rushing attack of Titans, combining for 4 touchdowns.