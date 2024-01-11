Community

Matt Dennison selected as semifinalist for the 2023 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award

Dennison is one of 10 semifinalists for the prestigious award

Jan 11, 2024 at 02:05 PM
Employee Headshots on July 31, 2023.
Jabez Berniard

Haslam Sports Group Fellow

Dennison 1.11

Although he's already been named the 2023 Principals Athletic Conference (PAC) Coach of the Year and Stark Country Coach of the Year, Canton South High School Head Coach Matt Dennison's postseason award journey isn't finished just yet. Dennison was recently named a semifinalist for the 2023 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Dennison is one of 10 semifinalists for the prestigious award named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. The coaches were selected and judged based on areas in which Shula excelled the most during his career – character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

Dennison was chosen as the 2023 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year for his dedication to his team, school and community. He is the head football coach at Canton South High School, where he has a record of 32-10. Since being at Canton South, his team has won the PAC Championship in consecutive years in 2022 and 2023 and has qualified for the state playoffs every year since 2021. In 2022, the team reached the Sweet Sixteen round of playoffs. In 2023, they made it to the Elite 8.

Dennison's coaching goes beyond the field, as he's equally as passionate about helping his players succeed in life. At Canton South, he implemented a program for his players to find and pursue their "E," which stands for enroll, enlist or be employed. He works to get to know each student's individual goals, and he and his staff provide tailored support to help each student achieve success on their chosen paths.

The NFL will recognize one high school coach nominated by an AFC team and one by an NFC team in the week prior to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Both winners will be invited to attend the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, FL, on Feb. 4, where they will be recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football. The coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations to attend the Pro Bowl Games practices for both conferences, on-field access on Sunday for the culmination of the Pro Bowl Games, and a chance to interact and engage with various members of the football community.

Additionally, the two winners will be recognized and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors on Feb. 8 and are invited to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas as special guests of the NFL on Feb. 11.

To further support each coaches' impact, the NFL Foundation and Nike have teamed up to provide the two winners with a $15,000 award for their high school football programs and a $10,000 cash award. The other 30 club nominees will all receive a $1,000 cash award.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year winners will be selected by a panel of distinguished judges, including Pro Football Hall of Famer and current ESPN contributor Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy, and Dave Shula, NFL Legend, former NFL coach and son of the late Don Shula.

Related Content

news

Browns host Gym Class Takeover at Mary McLeod Bethune School in partnership with Meijer

Meijer team members volunteered to run stations during the Gym Class Takeover 
news

Rodney McLeod and Joel Bitonio give back to the community through partnerships with Meijer

McLeod and Bitonio each hosted their events during the Browns "Month of Giving"
news

Cleveland Browns make $25,000 donation to continue support of University Hospitals' AEDin3 Initiative

The donation will cover the cost of nine Automated External Defibrillator machines for Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Senate League Football Programs
news

Amazon donates $25,000 to Cleveland Browns Foundation for Stay in the Game! Attendance Network

Browns and Stay in the Game! Attendance Network surprised General Johnnie Wilson Middle School principal with Super Bowl LVIII tickets 
news

Browns Give Back team celebrates Month of Giving throughout December

Browns held a variety of events throughout December in conjunction with the Month of Giving
news

Homage and Denzel Ward's Make Them Know Your Name Foundation partner with custom T-shirt to spread awareness of heart health

T-shirts will be available for purchase on Thursday at the Browns Pro Shop
news

United Airlines gifted tickets to five local Ohio educators for the Browns matchup against the Bears

Stay in the Game! Attendance Network chose five finalists for a gameday experience
news

Arby's Foundation awards Stay in the Game! Attendance Network with $100,000 grant 

Browns alumni Josh Cribbs joined students in goal setting during the event on Dec. 8
news

Matt Dennison honored as the 2023 Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year

Dennison serves as the head coach of the Canton South High School football program
news

Cleveland Browns select Brandon Chrostowski as the 2023 Inspire Change Jim Brown Changemaker Award recipient for his work in support of social justice

Chrostowski will be recognized at the Browns' Inspire Change game on Sunday, Dec. 17
news

Inaugural City of Cleveland Youth Summit attracts hundreds of scholars

Browns commit $25,000 to support curriculum focused on healthy relationships and prepare for their future growth
Advertising