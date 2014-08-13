Meet wide receivers coach Mike McDaniel

"It's always a work in progress when you're dealing with a person that everything's been easy his whole life athletically," said McDaniel of Gordon. "Right now he's working harder than he's ever worked in his career and he hasn't reached his ceiling of work ethic. He'll continue to grow as he gets older and progresses as a football player."

McDaniel is blunt in his assessment of Gordon, which is a big reason why his players have been so receptive to his teaching style.

Wide receivers need to have swagger. That's why McDaniel lets Nate Burleson chime in with more authority when the unit reviews film together. McDaniel can read situations. He can read leadership.

"[Nate] breeds confidence," said McDaniel. "He encourages confidence, and really helps guys be able to overcome adversity in a practice, in a day; he's very instrumental with all that."

"Coach McDaniel is actually younger than me," said Burleson, with a hearty laugh. "But he's one helluva coach. I've learned more in a matter of a few weeks from him, that I've learned in a while."

It's McDaniel's attention to route running that Burleson raves about. The receivers have certain land mines they have to hit on the field. Say Burleson catches a slant route from Brian Hoyer and makes a nice run after the catch, McDaniel won't be happy with the play unless Burleson was at the exact spot he needed to be.

Andrew Hawkins agrees with Burleson's sentiment about the exact science McDaniel is teaching the Browns' receivers. It holds each player accountable. For Hawkins in Cincinnati, there were gray areas that often led to miscommunications and the offense being on the wrong page. Here in Cleveland, each play call is crystal clear.

"You expect the quarterback to put the ball in a certain spot," said Hawkins. "Just throughout the offense, that's literally every play and that's the way that you want it to be. That way we have a base to go off of and a definitive answer. If something goes wrong, we know what's wrong or we know why."

What McDaniel loves about his wide receiving group in Cleveland is that they are a fluid representation of him as a coach. Maybe at first glance they don't jump off the page at you. But the receivers, like the coach they work with every day, won't be outworked. They'll do everything in their power to make doubters eat their words.

"Here there is a bunch of hungry guys and each one of them has a lot to prove in their mind," said McDaniel. "It's very fun to work with people when they are passionate with what they are doing. Our guys are very strong minded people that are really out to prove something for each other and themselves individually."