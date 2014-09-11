Community

Mentor, Euclid meet in the Game of the Week

Sep 11, 2014 at 07:57 AM
Mentor hosts Euclid Friday in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, Presented by PNC Bank.

Euclid  at Mentor

Records: Mentor 2-0; Euclid 1-1

What:Nonconference game

Date of Game: Friday, Sept., 12

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Mentor High, Jerome T. Osborne Stadium, 6477 Center St., Mentor, OH 44060

Pregame Notes:

Euclid (1-1) is led by head coach Tom Gibbons. Gibbons, now in his 6th season as head coach, has been on the Euclid coaching staff for 14 seasons, where he previously served as a defensive coach before taking over as head coach.

Mentor (2-0) is led by head coach Steve Trvisonno. Trivisonno is in his 18th season as Mentor's head coach.

Mentor is coming off a thrilling victory over St. Ignatius. Look for Mentor to control the line of scrimmage and establish the run early. In last week's victory, Mentor ran the ball 48 times, netting 261 yards (5.4 avg.) and 3 touchdowns. Mentor's senior RB/WR Eddie Daugherty finished with 193 all-purpose yards by racking up 101 yards rushing on 12 carries, and 10 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Euclid bounced back from their week one loss to a talented Hudson team to defeat crosstown rival Villa Angela-St. Joseph in the "Battle for the Axe" rivalry game. Euclid will have their hands full with Mentor's high tempo offense. Euclid will need to slow down Mentor's rushing attack and look to create turnover opportunities, where Euclid CB/WR Keon Williams will be looking to add to his two interception performance from last week.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

