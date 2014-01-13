Metcalf, Mack share formula for winning culture

For Mack, building the football family began with getting to know his fellow running backs, including Earnest Byner. As the 2014 Browns begin building a winning culture, he would stress to players the importance of competition on the field and spending time with each other's families.

"I don't think it's any secret that me and Earnest Byner are great friends still today," Mack said. "He was a guy I really kind of gravitated towards and we got to be really good friends. In our workouts, we kind of challenged each other to go out and be the starting running backs on the team that year. It was a process and a thing where it wasn't just the guys getting to know each other.

"We also went out with our families. Our families knew each other and I think it was how the organization operated. We had been through a lot together, suffered a lot together and we genuinely got to know each other. Once our families got close and we got to know each other, it became pretty special for us."

Mack describes that time as "really important" to the success of the franchise because the chemistry helped build a trust within the locker room that allowed the Browns to appear in three AFC Championship games in a four-year period in the late 1980s.

"It's one thing to be on a team and play with a bunch of guys, but if you don't know those guys, you're not really giving it your all," Mack said. "For us, it was special because there were times when we were down and we never really gave up. We were always looking for somebody to make the big play and we always had someone step up and make a big play for us.

"Over the course of the years, we knew that guys were going to step up. No matter how much we were down or how much we were up, we were going to execute the game plan that we were given and go out and play as hard as we could.