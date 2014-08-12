Mike Pettine: Players must take advantage of their opportunities

They only have so many opportunities to show what they can do in practice and, especially, in preseason games, with frequent rotations of the lineup.

"When they have a chance to make a play, they've got to make it," Pettine said. "There won't be that many opportunities. That's just the nature of it. When you have the numbers situation that you're in, sometimes the game might play out where they don't get that many opportunities. They have to take advantage of them."

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE NFL …

THE TENNESSEE TITANShave an interesting way of trying to discourage players from making mistakes. After apparently failing to run a proper pass route in the Titans' preseason-opener against the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Justin Hunter wound up having the name on the back of his practice jersey changed to JAG, which stands for "Just Another Guy." "The receivers have been talking about that for a minute, since last year, just playing around," Hunter was quoted as saying in the Tennessean. "But then coach (Ken Whisenhunt) said something about it in a meeting … and said, 'Justin, you can be a great player, but after that play, you look like 'Just Another Guy.'"