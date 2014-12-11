News

Miles Austin hopes to return to Cleveland next season

Dec 11, 2014 at 10:03 AM
121114_miles_576.jpg

Browns wide receiver Miles Austin was full of smiles and laughs on Thursday in the locker room.

Nearly two weeks removed from a scary lacerated kidney injury, Austin has returned to the facility to attend practice and be a part of meetings.

"I'm more or less here for support," said the 30-year-old Austin, who chooses to be in the building even though it's not required. "It's good to be around and still be able to help the guys however I can."

Austin is still unsure on the exact play he suffered the injury on, although he thinks it may have come on a fourth quarter play when he tried to jump over two Bills defenders near the sideline.

"I've got to realize how old I am," Austin said, while reporters snickered.

Even if it comes from the sidelines, Austin is anxious to see the Browns final three games play out.  The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals, before traveling to Carolina and Baltimore to face the Panthers and Ravens respectively.

"It will tell a lot about us having your back up against the wall when you're fighting back," said about Cleveland's playoff hopes. "It obviously starts with one win, but we've got to get this thing going in the right direction."

There's no denying Austin was an integral part to the Browns' success on offense in 2014. He finished with 47 receptions, 568 yards and two touchdowns – while mostly being marked by opposing teams' top cornerbacks. Austin signed a one-year deal in the spring, but hopes to remain in Cleveland.

"I've had such a great experience with the guys," said the ninth-year pro.

As for his kidney, doctors have told Austin to keep it quiet for a few weeks – no running or lifting. He'll revisit the doctors again in one month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising