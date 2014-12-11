Miles Austin hopes to return to Cleveland next season

Browns wide receiver Miles Austin was full of smiles and laughs on Thursday in the locker room.

Nearly two weeks removed from a scary lacerated kidney injury, Austin has returned to the facility to attend practice and be a part of meetings.

"I'm more or less here for support," said the 30-year-old Austin, who chooses to be in the building even though it's not required. "It's good to be around and still be able to help the guys however I can."

Austin is still unsure on the exact play he suffered the injury on, although he thinks it may have come on a fourth quarter play when he tried to jump over two Bills defenders near the sideline.

"I've got to realize how old I am," Austin said, while reporters snickered.

Even if it comes from the sidelines, Austin is anxious to see the Browns final three games play out. The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals, before traveling to Carolina and Baltimore to face the Panthers and Ravens respectively.

"It will tell a lot about us having your back up against the wall when you're fighting back," said about Cleveland's playoff hopes. "It obviously starts with one win, but we've got to get this thing going in the right direction."

There's no denying Austin was an integral part to the Browns' success on offense in 2014. He finished with 47 receptions, 568 yards and two touchdowns – while mostly being marked by opposing teams' top cornerbacks. Austin signed a one-year deal in the spring, but hopes to remain in Cleveland.

"I've had such a great experience with the guys," said the ninth-year pro.