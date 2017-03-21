News

Mitchell Trubisky builds his case at North Carolina's Pro Day

Mar 21, 2017 at 09:24 AM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

At the NFL's scouting combine earlier this month, Mitchell Trubisky said he's confident he can be a team's face-of-the-franchise quarterback.

The North Carolina standout doubled down on that sentiment Thursday during his pro day as he builds a case as the best signal caller in this year's draft class.

"I know how to be a great team player, but I also know how to be that leader, I know how to be that starting quarterback,' he told NFL Network's Mike Mayock. "I can do everything you need me to do on the field — but I'm definitely that guy you want leading your franchise and leading your locker room."

Indeed, Trubisky has spent the past few months — including Tuesday's workout — trying to prove that to teams across the league. "I think I'm happy with it, going through it, it's just a blur," Trubisky said, referencing the pro day and a focus on mastering little details.

"But I'm pretty hard on myself, I want everything to be absolutely perfect and there were a few bad throws, a couple drops. But that's football. I think I came out here and showed what I needed to do, it was just fun to be out here with my boys again."

Trubisky, a one-year starter at UNC, is projected to be a first-round draft pick with a blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. He will still, however, have to show teams he's prepared for the next level with just 13 career games under his belt.

"My journey was a little unconventional. It was different," Trubisky told Mayock, "but it's prepared me in a different way that most quarterbacks haven't gone through so I'm ready mentally, I know how to work."

Trubisky, a Mentor native, was also asked of the prospect of playing for the hometown Browns, who own the first and 12th overall picks.

He flashed a smile.

"Either way, if I go back home to Cleveland that would be exciting," he told Mayock, "but wherever I go, I'm gonna give that organization absolutely everything I got, and it's going to be a dream come true no matter what."

