Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts recalibrate their picks for Browns after free agency

Last week, we analyzed how the moves in free agency might impact who is available when the Browns make their second pick of the first round at No. 12.
In this week's edition of Mock Draft Roundup, we're highlighting the latest mocks, all of which were produced after the big, first wave of free agency. We're also highlighting how many quarterbacks these experts predict will be off the board by the time Cleveland picks at 12.
- DL Myles Garrett (Texas A&M)
- TE O.J. Howard (Alabama)
QBs off the board before Cleveland picks at 12: None
Of note: Brooks slates Howard as the first and only tight end selected in the first round.
- Garrett
- Howard
QBs off the board before 12: One - Deshaun Watson (Clemson) goes seventh to Chargers
Of note: Jeremiah predicts the first six picks in this year's draft to be defensive players
- Garrett
- Watson
QBs off the board before 12: None
Of note: If Browns made Watson the first QB selected at No. 12, it'd be the latest in the draft for the first quarterback since 2013 (EJ Manuel, 16th).
- Garrett
- QB Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina)
QBs off the board before 12: One - Watson goes sixth to Jets
Of note: Rang expects back to back quarterbacks to come off the board at 12 and 13 with the Cardinals taking Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes.
- Garrett
- Trubisky
QBs off the board before 12: None
Of note: Brugler believes nine of the first 11 players drafted will be on the defensive side of the ball.
- Garrett
- Watson
QBs off board before 12: Two - Watson goes fourth to Jaguars and Mahomes goes sixth to Jets
Of note: Prisco projects the Browns to trade with Jacksonville for the fourth overall pick to select Watson. The Jaguars, in this scenario, would use the 12th pick on Howard.
- Garrett
- Watson
QBs off board before 12: None
Of note: McShay predicts the Jaguars to make NFL Draft history by taking Howard with the fourth overall pick.
- Garrett
- Trubisky
QBs off board before 12: None
Of note: In previous editions of the website's mock draft, Trubisky was slated to go No. 3 to the Bears. Chicago's signing of Mike Glennon, though, changed the team's projected priorities.
- Garrett
- QB DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame)
QBs off board before 12: One - Trubisky goes sixth to Jets
Of note: Schrager believes Kizer, at 6-foot-4, is built for the AFC North and doesn't think Trubisky will be available at No. 12.
- Garrett
- Trubisky
QBs off board before 12: None
Of note: Burke sees two other quarterbacks landing with teams in the first round, projecting Watson to the Redskins (No. 17) and Mahomes to the Texans (25).
- Garrett
- WR Mike Williams (Clemson)
QBs off board before 12: Two - Trubisky sixth to Jets and Watson 11th to Saints
Of note: In this scenario, Browns would make Williams the No. 2 wide receiver in the draft behind Washington's John Ross (Panthers, No. 8) and right in front of Western Michigan's Corey Davis.