Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts recalibrate their picks for Browns after free agency

In this week's edition of Mock Draft Roundup, we're highlighting the latest mocks, all of which were produced after the big, first wave of free agency. We're also highlighting how many quarterbacks these experts predict will be off the board by the time Cleveland picks at 12.

DL Myles Garrett (Texas A&M)

TE O.J. Howard (Alabama)

QBs off the board before Cleveland picks at 12: None

Of note: Brooks slates Howard as the first and only tight end selected in the first round.

Garrett

Howard

QBs off the board before 12: One - Deshaun Watson (Clemson) goes seventh to Chargers

Of note: Jeremiah predicts the first six picks in this year's draft to be defensive players

Garrett

Watson

QBs off the board before 12: None

Of note: If Browns made Watson the first QB selected at No. 12, it'd be the latest in the draft for the first quarterback since 2013 (EJ Manuel, 16th).

Garrett

QB Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina)

QBs off the board before 12: One - Watson goes sixth to Jets

Of note: Rang expects back to back quarterbacks to come off the board at 12 and 13 with the Cardinals taking Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes.

Garrett

Trubisky

QBs off the board before 12: None

Of note: Brugler believes nine of the first 11 players drafted will be on the defensive side of the ball.

Garrett

Watson

QBs off board before 12: Two - Watson goes fourth to Jaguars and Mahomes goes sixth to Jets

Of note: Prisco projects the Browns to trade with Jacksonville for the fourth overall pick to select Watson. The Jaguars, in this scenario, would use the 12th pick on Howard.

Garrett

Watson

QBs off board before 12: None

Of note: McShay predicts the Jaguars to make NFL Draft history by taking Howard with the fourth overall pick.

Garrett

Trubisky

QBs off board before 12: None

Of note: In previous editions of the website's mock draft, Trubisky was slated to go No. 3 to the Bears. Chicago's signing of Mike Glennon, though, changed the team's projected priorities.

Garrett

QB DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame)

QBs off board before 12: One - Trubisky goes sixth to Jets

Of note: Schrager believes Kizer, at 6-foot-4, is built for the AFC North and doesn't think Trubisky will be available at No. 12.

Garrett

Trubisky

QBs off board before 12: None

Of note: Burke sees two other quarterbacks landing with teams in the first round, projecting Watson to the Redskins (No. 17) and Mahomes to the Texans (25).

Garrett

WR Mike Williams (Clemson)

QBs off board before 12: Two - Trubisky sixth to Jets and Watson 11th to Saints