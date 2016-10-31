Monday roundup: Browns​ fall to Jets in tale of two halves

Happy Monday, Dawg Pound!
Here's your morning roundup:
— The Browns watched a big halftime lead evaporate in a 31-28 loss to the Jets on Sunday
— Hue Jackson stressed Cleveland has to learn how to close games and get "this monkey off our back" after a frustrating 0-8 start
— Breaking down Sunday's game by the numbers
— What Jackson and the Browns players said postgame
— Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was released from the hospital after a sideline collision
— The Cowboys rallied past the Eagles in overtime, while Atlanta did the same thing at home against the Packers.