Monday roundup: Browns​ fall to Jets in tale of two halves

Happy Monday, Dawg Pound!

Here's your morning roundup:

— The Browns watched a big halftime lead evaporate in a 31-28 loss to the Jets on Sunday

— Hue Jackson stressed Cleveland has to learn how to close games and get "this monkey off our back" after a frustrating 0-8 start

— Breaking down Sunday's game by the numbers

— What Jackson and the Browns players said postgame

— Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was released from the hospital after a sideline collision