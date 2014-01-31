More special guests from Radio Row

Je'Rod Cherry: "When you first get to the Super Bowl, you are awestruck, but as the week transcends, you get to that place where you become all about the action. It becomes a time where you need to get your game and your mind ready to go. Leading up to the week, the hardest thing is to not get caught up in the hype. It can be an overwhelming feeling and when you get to kickoff; you are so hyped up you can barely feel your legs. You never know what your opponent is going to bring to the table, but really the thing you have to get down is knowing it is going to be a long halftime show. So you can't waste your energy in the pregame or halftime. There are games within the game and after halftime, it's a totally new football game, especially when the game is close. It comes down to whether or not you have the discipline to be there and finish out the season strong, or do you get caught up in the party and nightlife?"