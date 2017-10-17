Myles Garrett again a finalist for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week

Myles Garrett continues to be a bright spot for the Browns.

The rookie defensive end and first-overall pick is one of five finalists for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award after registering his third sack in two games.

Garrett had a sack, four hurries, five tackles (two for a loss) in Sunday's loss to the Texans. It's the second-straight week he has been nominated for the league-wide award. ​

Garrett is up against Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson (235 yards, 3 TDs), Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (21 carries, 130 yards, 1 TD), 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (1 sack, 9 tackle) and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (27-yard pick-six, 5 tackles)

Garrett, who missed the first four weeks because of a high ankle sprain, played 33 of 66 defensive snaps Sunday as he continues to get healthy.

The former Texas A&M star collected two sacks last week in his debut against the New York Jets.