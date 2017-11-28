Myles Garrett earns another Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week nomination

BEREA — Myles Garrett remains a bright spot for the Browns.

The rookie defensive end and first-overall NFL Draft pick was named one of five finalists for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award Tuesday after collecting his fifth sack in six games in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. This is the third time Garrett has been nominated for the award. ​

Garrett applied pressure on quarterback Andy Dalton throughout the afternoon and dropped the Cincinnati signal-caller on a crucial third-and-7 in the second quarter.

Garrett is up against Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Bengals running back Joe Mixon, Redskins running back Samaje Perine and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Garrett, whom head coach Hue Jackson has challenged to emerge as a "dominant" player, missed the first four weeks of the season because of a high-ankle sprain and another game because of a concussion.