Myles Garrett impressing Browns with work ethic, 'not one of those complacent rookies'

Jul 30, 2017 at 06:35 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Myles Garrett continues to impress the Browns with his work ethic.

The rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has been seen running 100-yard sprints after ractice to improve his conditioning after missing time with a foot injury.

"That's one thing I admired about the young man. He does a lot of things on his own," defensive line coach Clyde Simmons said Sunday before the team's fourth training camp practice.

"He's not one of those complacent rookies where he's sitting back and just going through the motions in practice. He works at what he's doing, he asks the right questions and he does the right things all of the time."

Garrett, who totaled 31 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M, is expected to play a significant role on the Browns defense this fall.

And running sprints after practice "lets me know that he feels like he's not in good enough shape to play our defense," Simmons said.

"I know he wants to be on the field as much as possible and all of that stuff. He has to be in great shape to play our defense. If he wants to play as many plays as he's trying to play, he has to be in great shape."

Garrett, who suffered a lateral foot sprain on the second-to-last day of offseason workouts, has looked impressive in camp thus far.

"Myles is coming along just like we expected. Coming from whatever was bothering him in the spring, he's showing up," Simmons said.

"He's doing the same things that I ask of him and everything I ask of him. He's showing flashes every day. He's showing something special every day. I have nothing but good things to say about Myles."

