Myles Garrett joins elite company of Madden 99 Club

Myles Garrett's record-breaking 2021 season has now put him in one of the most exclusive groups in sports.
Virtually, that is.
Garrett is set to join the Madden 99 Club, dedicated to NFL players performing at an unmatched level of elite and capable of making a game-changing play at any moment. It's well-deserved for Garrett, who became the Browns' single-season sack leader Sunday with his 15th sack of the year on a play that perfectly encapsulated his dominance as a defensive end.
Not only did Garrett notch the record-breaking sack, but he also stripped the ball loose from Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, recovered it himself and scored a touchdown — the first of his career.
Those are the kinds of plays that come from the best, which is why Garrett is set to become the fifth player in Madden to hold the game's maximum rating entering Week 15. The four others are Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey and Travis Kelce, all players who are arguably the best in the game at their position and deliver game-changing plays each week.
Garrett meets the criteria. He's recorded at least one sack in 12 of the Browns' 14 games this season, and who could forget when he recorded 4.5 sacks — a franchise single-game record — in Week 3 against the Bears?
The rating adjusters over at EA Sports haven't, nor have they overlooked any of the other massive plays Garrett has created this season.
Now, after another tremendous year from Garrett, they've deemed him fit to join a club reserved for only the best.