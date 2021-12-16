Myles Garrett joins elite company of Madden 99 Club

Those are the kinds of plays that come from the best, which is why Garrett is set to become the fifth player in Madden to hold the game's maximum rating entering Week 15. The four others are Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey and Travis Kelce, all players who are arguably the best in the game at their position and deliver game-changing plays each week.

Garrett meets the criteria. He's recorded at least one sack in 12 of the Browns' 14 games this season, and who could forget when he recorded 4.5 sacks — a franchise single-game record — in Week 3 against the Bears?

The rating adjusters over at EA Sports haven't, nor have they overlooked any of the other massive plays Garrett has created this season.