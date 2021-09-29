Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Garrett set a Browns single game record with 4.5 sacks during the team’s 26-6 victory over the Bears on Sunday

Sep 29, 2021 at 08:30 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_21_AFC_PlayerOfThe_9.27_Garrett_2560x1440

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week for games played Sept. 23-27 (Week 3), the National Football League announced Wednesday. 

Garrett set a Browns single game record with 4.5 sacks during the team's 26-6 victory over the Bears on Sunday. He added seven tackles and four TFLs. Garrett helped the Browns establish single-game team records for net yards allowed (47) and net passing yards allowed (1). The Browns defense finished with nine sacks and held the Bears to 1-for-11 on third downs.

This marks Garrett's second career Player of the Week award as he also earned the honor in Week 4 last season.

Related Content

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 4 vs. Vikings

Cleveland hits the road for a matchup with Minnesota
news

Browns Mailbag: What's next for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah after big Week 3 performance?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to practice squad

Miller spent all of 2020 with the Buccaneers, including 4 games on the active roster
news

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah up for NFL's Rookie of the Week after big Week 3 performance

"JOK" was one of the top defenders that helped the Browns defense make history Sunday against the Bears
Advertising