Myles Garrett 'still going to play football the same way' after penalties in first two weeks

Sep 27, 2019 at 04:25 PM
Nick Shook

Staff Writer

Myles Garrett's 6.0 sacks are the second most in the NFL through three weeks. He's also racked up his share of penalties.

But one week after he went penalty-free and still managed a sack (and a strip of quarterback Jared Goff), Garrett was still fielding questions about his style of play. The reason: He's facing an ultra-mobile quarterback this weekend.

Garrett made two important points with his response: He doesn't see an error in his ways, despite the flags thrown against him, and he's not going to change how he plays the game.

"I'm still going to play football the same way," Garrett said. "I don't feel like I did anything wrong. I don't feel like I intentionally landed on the guy or hit him late. The only thing I did wrong in that game was jumping offsides twice." 

He does know that Jackson is a different target for him as a pass rusher than others. Jackson's incredible speed and agility make him harder to get within Garrett's grasp, no matter how fast he is around the edge. That will force him to take a different approach to the pass rush this week, focusing more on trying to "cage" Jackson and keeping him from scrambling up the middle.

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Ravens Sunday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on September 25, 2019
1 / 47

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on September 25, 2019
2 / 47

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 25, 2019
3 / 47

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 25, 2019
4 / 47

Cleats during practice on September 25, 2019
5 / 47

Guard Eric Kush (72) during practice on September 25, 2019
6 / 47

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 25, 2019
7 / 47

Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during practice on September 25, 2019
8 / 47

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 25, 2019
9 / 47

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during practice on September 25, 2019
10 / 47

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on September 25, 2019
11 / 47

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 25, 2019
12 / 47

Linebacker Adarius Taylor (57) during practice on September 25, 2019
13 / 47

Safety Jermaine Whitehead (35) during practice on September 25, 2019
14 / 47

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 25, 2019
15 / 47

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 25, 2019
16 / 47

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on September 25, 2019
17 / 47

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 25, 2019
18 / 47

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 25, 2019
19 / 47

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 25, 2019
20 / 47

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 25, 2019
21 / 47

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on September 25, 2019
22 / 47

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on September 25, 2019
23 / 47

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 25, 2019
24 / 47

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 25, 2019
25 / 47

Donnie Lewis during practice on September 25, 2019
26 / 47

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (90) and Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on September 25, 2019
27 / 47

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 25, 2019
28 / 47

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 25, 2019
29 / 47

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on September 25, 2019
30 / 47

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 25, 2019
31 / 47

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 25, 2019
32 / 47

Donnie Lewis during practice on September 25, 2019
33 / 47

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on September 25, 2019
34 / 47

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 25, 2019
35 / 47

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 25, 2019
36 / 47

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 25, 2019
37 / 47

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during practice on September 25, 2019
38 / 47

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on September 25, 2019
39 / 47

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 25, 2019
40 / 47

Cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) during practice on September 25, 2019
41 / 47

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on September 25, 2019
42 / 47

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi during practice on September 25, 2019
43 / 47

Chris Jones and Safety Eric Murray (22) during practice on September 25, 2019
44 / 47

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 25, 2019
45 / 47

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29), Safety J.T. Hassell (49) and Donnie Lewis during practice on September 25, 2019
46 / 47

The team during practice on September 25, 2019
47 / 47

"(Jackson's mobility) is not a surprise, but it still catches people off guard because of how slick he is from getting away from potential tacklers," Garrett said. "He sees them coming, and he will do a back juke or hit a move to the side, and then all of the sudden, they are on the ground thinking they already had him. He is as elusive as they come, but you just have to make sure you have population to the ball and see what you hit."

He'll also have to aim in a different area when approaching contact with Jackson, which could save him from another flag, even as he says he won't adjust his play style. Garrett will still be aggressive and spend every passing down hunting the quarterback, but his target area — his strike zone, as he calls it — will be refined. It has to be, or else risk being evaded.

"You are trying to go toward his midsection," Garrett explained. "You are not trying to hit up high. You have to stop those legs. Those are what are getting everybody to miss. It is not like he is wiggling. Those cuts are very sharp and precise. He is not really chopping or doing anything like that, but if you are able to keep him from doing that one cut, make sure you are funneling him back to your defenders, you can keep him from tearing you up." 

Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense will travel to Baltimore bent on keeping Jackson within reach. This week isn't about defensive statistical achievement, but containment. That could be the difference between leaving with a win or a loss.

