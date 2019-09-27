Myles Garrett 'still going to play football the same way' after penalties in first two weeks

"(Jackson's mobility) is not a surprise, but it still catches people off guard because of how slick he is from getting away from potential tacklers," Garrett said. "He sees them coming, and he will do a back juke or hit a move to the side, and then all of the sudden, they are on the ground thinking they already had him. He is as elusive as they come, but you just have to make sure you have population to the ball and see what you hit."

He'll also have to aim in a different area when approaching contact with Jackson, which could save him from another flag, even as he says he won't adjust his play style. Garrett will still be aggressive and spend every passing down hunting the quarterback, but his target area — his strike zone, as he calls it — will be refined. It has to be, or else risk being evaded.

"You are trying to go toward his midsection," Garrett explained. "You are not trying to hit up high. You have to stop those legs. Those are what are getting everybody to miss. It is not like he is wiggling. Those cuts are very sharp and precise. He is not really chopping or doing anything like that, but if you are able to keep him from doing that one cut, make sure you are funneling him back to your defenders, you can keep him from tearing you up."