Nate Burleson visits the Facebook campus

"It seemed like one of the most relaxing and exciting places to work on Earth," said Burleson of his visit to Facebook. "I honestly want to work there. I was waiting for them to offer me a job, I don't think my resume is strong enough."

Actually, Nate, it might be. Burleson was chosen as one of 300 celebrities and athletes to try out a new innovation. Facebook is launching an exclusive application (unnamed at this time) to help social media superstars cater unique posts for their specific demographics. The app uses advanced analytics to separate each of Burleson's followers into distinct categories.

For example, in addition to being a wide receiver, Burleson also owns a clothing line. If Burleson is about to create a post about his Lionblood clothing brand, this new Facebook app can group together users who have liked or commented Lionblood clothing posts in the past, and deliver the post only to them.

The Facebook app takes things one step further. Burleson says athletes are always trying to have the wittiest posts. Now, he can click a few buttons to describe exactly what message he wants to convey to his followers and it will produce an engaging sentence to go along with his picture or video.

"For us as athletes, it's all about taking advantage of this small window of opportunity we have to brand ourselves bigger than what we are as players," said Burleson, who predicts most athletes will be using this app within a year. "So once we're done playing, whatever it is we go into, that we have something that we could hold on to, and build on our name."

Every now and then, there will be an article suggesting the end of Facebook. After visiting with the company, do not group Burleson in that boat.