NDCL hosts Lake Catholic in a North Coast League Matchup

Oct 14, 2016 at 06:22 AM
091716-hsgotw-600.jpg

Lake Catholic @ NDCL
Records: Lake Catholic 3-4; NDCL 5-2
What: North Coast League – Blue Division
Date of Game: Friday, October 14
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High School; 13000 Auburn Road, Chardon, OH 44024

Pregame Notes:
Lake Catholic (3-4) is led by 3rd year head coach Scott O'Donnell who led the Cougars to a 5-5 record in 2015.

NDCL (5-2) is led by 2nd year head coach Andrew Mooney who led the Lions to an 8-5 record in 2015.

Lake Catholic enters the matchup coming off a close win against Benedictine last week.  Senior RB Josh Corbin carried the Cougars with 224 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.  The Cougar defense proved valuable as they held off a Benedictine comeback late in the game.  NDCL is also coming into the game after a win last week.  The Lions beat Walsh Jesuit 21-3 where Senior RB Brandon Mounts scored all three touchdowns in the game.  Mounts only tallied 21 yards on 10 carries, but the three short rushing touchdowns in a tough defense battle were all the Lions needed to get the job done.

Week 8 of the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week showcases two North Coast League – Blue Division teams looking for late season wins to bolster their records.  Time to see which team's senior tailback will emerge as a game changer under lights!

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

