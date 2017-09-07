Need to Know: Browns aren't running from adversity

The Browns have had better days, but Hue Jackson and players were unanimous in their belief that the team's recent adversity won't be a hindrance as it prepares for Sunday's season opener.

On Wednesday, top overall pick Myles Garrett went down at practice with a high ankle sprain that will prevent him from playing Sunday against the Steelers and is considered "week to week" moving forward. On Thursday, the Browns released safety Calvin Pryor in the wake of an "internal matter."

It's not ideal circumstances heading into the start of a season, but those are the breaks football can hand a team at times, Jackson said.

"Have you guys ever seen me run from anything? So, I am not about to now," Jackson said at his Thursday press conference. "I mean, if anything our team is a little bit tighter, a little bit more stronger, because of the things that have happened. We grow from this."

That growth was displayed in the locker room after Thursday's practice. Player after player stepped behind a microphone and expressed how there was little that could detract the team's focus from the first game of the season against an opponent of the caliber of the Steelers.

"There is always stuff that goes on throughout the week," veteran left tackle Joe Thomas said. "It is just a matter of what you want to focus on. As a player, it is always important to just kind of focus on your little slice of the pie. Focus on what you can control and the great news is, usually when you are in game week you are kind of overwhelmed with game plan stuff and preparing for your opponent anyway, that you don't have a lot of opportunity to worry about anything else that is going on outside of just your job."

A noticeably upbeat Jackson liked the energy he saw from the team in its two biggest practices leading up to its 129th meeting with Pittsburgh. He expects it to carry over to FirstEnergy Stadium for the first game of 2017 that counts.