Need to Know: Browns DB Jabrill Peppers doubtful vs. Packers

Dec 08, 2017 at 08:23 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers could miss his third game of the season when the Browns face the Packers on Sunday.

Peppers, who missed two games earlier in the year with a toe injury, didn't practice Friday for a third consecutive day and is considered doubtful. Undrafted rookie Kai Nacua is the likeliest candidate to take his place as the Browns look to stop Brett Hundley and the Packers' run-focused offense.

Potentially making matters worse in the secondary, do-it-all defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun is considered questionable with a knee injury. He was limited at Friday's walk-through.

Tight end Seth DeValve suffered a hip injury at Thursday's practice and is considered questionable. So, too, are wide receiver Sammie Coates and defensive end Tyrone Holmes.

"I feel better about Seth," Jackson said. "I will know more about the other guys when I walk out of here."

-- Browns owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed Friday that chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta would be a key part of the Browns' top brass heading into 2018 alongside Jackson and new general manager John Dorsey.

"Paul will play a key role for us going forward," Haslam said.

Dorsey and DePodesta will meet for the first time Sunday when they watch the game together at FirstEnergy Stadium. Dorsey said he's open-minded about the role analytics plays in football and is intrigued by what DePodesta has already put in place in his two seasons with the Browns.

"I am a forward-enough thinker in today's technology," Dorsey said. "I think in today's football, you have to have a certain degree of technology. If not, you are living in the stone ages. These things are going to help you advance. What I want to do is I want to analyze and see what kind of programs he has in place."

-- Randall Telfer didn't think he'd even be nominated as the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year. The third-year tight end wound up winning it.

"Guys that have gotten nominated in the past – Gary Barnidge and Joe Thomas – they do a great deal for the community," Telfer said. "It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized along those types of names, but the work continues."

Telfer has consistently been engaged in the Cleveland community since joining the team. Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Telfer has spent time on nearly each of his Tuesday off-days to give back to others in the region through the Browns' #give10 campaign and his #GiveBackTuesday efforts.

Telfer has seen the most playing time of his Browns career this season. He's yet to miss a game and has been a regular contributor on the Browns offense as the team's top blocking tight end.

"He has done a tremendous job," Jackson said. "We are very proud of him for that. He is the right person to represent this organization as the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He has done outstanding. He has been accountable to his teammates. He is playing every week, competing out there giving it everything he has. He has helped keep that locker room together. The honor for him is well-deserved."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

