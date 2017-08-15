News

Need to Know: Browns DB Jabrill Peppers won't rest following breakout practice

Aug 15, 2017 at 10:37 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Jabrill Peppers was all over the field Monday in what could be described as a breakout practice for the Browns rookie safety.

Peppers, the former Michigan star and 25th overall NFL Draft pick, intercepted Brock Osweiler in an end-of-game drill, broke up several passes and laid a punishing hit on receiver Rannell Hall.

Asked about his big day, Peppers shrugged it off and spoke of improvement instead.  

"A lot of things I can still do better," he said Tuesday when asked about the session. "I think yesterday I showed flashes of what I can do, but I still have a lot to improve on. It was good to finally get a turnover and to finally just play ball. I just feel like there's still a lot of work that needs to be done."

Jackson has said the Browns will use Peppers, who played safety, linebacker, kick/punt returner and some running back in college, "every which way" they can this fall.

And in what was one of Cleveland's most intense span of practices, it's starting to become clear what kind of impact Peppers could have in multiple facets.

"The main thing was it was one of the last practices and one of the days when we really have to dig deep," Peppers said.

Photos: 2017 Training Camp - 8/15

The Browns wrap up their third-to-last public practice Tuesday afternoon.

No Title
1 / 32
No Title
2 / 32
No Title
3 / 32
No Title
4 / 32
No Title
5 / 32
No Title
6 / 32
No Title
7 / 32
No Title
8 / 32
No Title
9 / 32
No Title
10 / 32
No Title
11 / 32
No Title
12 / 32
No Title
13 / 32
No Title
14 / 32
No Title
15 / 32
No Title
16 / 32
No Title
17 / 32
No Title
18 / 32
No Title
19 / 32
No Title
20 / 32
No Title
21 / 32
No Title
22 / 32
No Title
23 / 32
No Title
24 / 32
No Title
25 / 32
No Title
26 / 32
No Title
27 / 32
No Title
28 / 32
No Title
29 / 32
No Title
30 / 32
No Title
31 / 32
No Title
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I just wanted to bring some juice and help the guys get going on both sides of the ball. It's all competition, but at the end of the day, we're a team. (The offense is) going to feed off of us and we feed off them. That was just my main thing was just try to be in the right spots at the right time and play fast. Coach always says good things happen when you play fast. That was just my main objective." 

Here's what else you need to know as the Browns wrapped up their third-to-last public practice.

— If Gregg Williams were to issue rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett a progress report, it'd be full of positive marks.  "I've never had a chance to draft the first overall pick ever, but I have had some pretty high draft picks. He's the one that has jumped out and fit in faster than any of the other ones, and I have had some really, really good ones," the defensive coordinator said.

"The reason that he moved up the depth chart was because of him and his teammates, not because of my evaluation. One of the things we do is when those guys come in the door, they are dead last on the depth chart. How do you handle that? How do you handle the locker room? How do you handle the meeting room? How do you handle the field? How do you handle the walkthroughs? How do you handle being humble? How do you handle being respectful? He is a really good young man and a pretty good player, too."

— Speaking of Williams, whom head coach Hue Jackson tabbed in January to mold a young defense, Jackson said that objective is trending in the right direction.

"Oh my gosh, what he's doing on defense is what you need," he said. "One man can't do it. Me and him can't do it. It's our whole staff. It's directed from top down. That is the way we go about it. Obviously, myself, him and Coach Tabes (special teams coordinator Chris Tabor) are the leaders of our groups, but at the same time, the assistants have to carry the message as well as the coordinators, and they have. It's an everyday thing. We're pushing and pulling, and the guys are responding. That is what you look for."

— After seeing Isaiah Crowell post 952 yards and seven touchdowns on 198 carries last season, Kirby Wilson expects big things from the fourth-year running back this fall. "Nothing short of a spectacular year," the run game coordinator/running backs coach said.

"He has worked extremely hard here during training camp. He has all of the physical tools. We think that his work ethic and his attitude about how he approaches his job every day should lead to a really special season for him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising