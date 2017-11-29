Need to Know: Browns heading to Los Angeles early to get acclimated

-- The Browns began their week of preparations for the Chargers with one of their shortest injury reports of the season. Of course, a number of the team's key players, including linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., offensive lineman Joe Thomas and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, are on injured reserve, but it was nonetheless viewed as a positive sign heading into a tough matchup with one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee/ankle) was the only player to be completely held out of Wednesday's practice.

"We have no other issues with our team, so that is a blessing," Jackson said. "We have everyone out there practicing, going about it, getting ready. So, we are excited about having all of our pieces in place and having a couple of more days of practice, get out to LA and get ready to play."

-- Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team would take a "hard look" at former Browns kicker Travis Coons this week in the event starter Nick Novak isn't healthy enough for Sunday's game.

Novak injured his back during the Chargers' Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys. Los Angeles was forced to use its punter, Strongsville native Drew Kaser, for the rest of the game.

Coons kicked for the Browns in 2015, making 28-of-32 field goals and connecting on 22-of-24 extra points. Coons lost a competition with Patrick Murray heading into the 2016 season and was released.

"We put Travis on the practice squad and we are going to let him kick all week," Lynn said. "We kind of have him for some insurance. We will let those guys kick, and we will see who is kicking the best. If Nick is healthy, then Nick has been our guy, but if he is not healthy, then we are going to take a hard look at Travis."

-- Jackson said he'd go through the week before settling on a backup quarterback option behind DeShone Kizer.

Cody Kessler, who has been the backup since Week 7, appeared for three plays last week when Kizer was being examined for a potential concussion. He went 0-for-1 and took a sack.