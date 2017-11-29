Need to Know: Browns heading to Los Angeles early to get acclimated

The first east-to-west, cross-country trip for the Browns under Hue Jackson will feature an extra travel day.
Instead of Saturday, the team's customary travel day for Sunday games, the Browns will fly out Friday afternoon and go through an on-location walk-through Saturday. The spot will be a familiar one for Jackson, as he plans to have the team go through its on-field activities at the University of Southern California.
Jackson was USC's offensive coordinator from 1997-2000. It was his final collegiate stop before he embarked on his NFL coaching career.
For those who were with the Browns in 2015, when the team played at Seattle and San Diego, this is a change from how West Coast trips were previously handled. Then, the team simply left a little earlier in the day Saturday than it would for typical road trips.
"I have always felt when you go to the West Coast, it would be good to get out a little early and get a feel for what the day is going to be like because it is a three-hour difference," Jackson said. "I think we are going to try to get there and understand the weather a little better, understand the time difference a little better and see if we can go play a great game."
The Browns practice before taking on the Chargers in Week 13.
-- The Browns began their week of preparations for the Chargers with one of their shortest injury reports of the season. Of course, a number of the team's key players, including linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., offensive lineman Joe Thomas and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, are on injured reserve, but it was nonetheless viewed as a positive sign heading into a tough matchup with one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Wide receiver Sammie Coates (knee/ankle) was the only player to be completely held out of Wednesday's practice.
"We have no other issues with our team, so that is a blessing," Jackson said. "We have everyone out there practicing, going about it, getting ready. So, we are excited about having all of our pieces in place and having a couple of more days of practice, get out to LA and get ready to play."
-- Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team would take a "hard look" at former Browns kicker Travis Coons this week in the event starter Nick Novak isn't healthy enough for Sunday's game.
Novak injured his back during the Chargers' Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys. Los Angeles was forced to use its punter, Strongsville native Drew Kaser, for the rest of the game.
Coons kicked for the Browns in 2015, making 28-of-32 field goals and connecting on 22-of-24 extra points. Coons lost a competition with Patrick Murray heading into the 2016 season and was released.
"We put Travis on the practice squad and we are going to let him kick all week," Lynn said. "We kind of have him for some insurance. We will let those guys kick, and we will see who is kicking the best. If Nick is healthy, then Nick has been our guy, but if he is not healthy, then we are going to take a hard look at Travis."
-- Jackson said he'd go through the week before settling on a backup quarterback option behind DeShone Kizer.
Cody Kessler, who has been the backup since Week 7, appeared for three plays last week when Kizer was being examined for a potential concussion. He went 0-for-1 and took a sack.
Kevin Hogan, who began the season as the backup, has been inactive since his Week 6 start at Houston. He's 46-of-75 for 517 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.