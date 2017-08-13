Need to Know: Browns kicker competition heating up

Day 13 of training camp is in the books.

Here's what you need to know.

— Browns coach Hue Jackson said he'll name a starting quarterback for the Giants game sometime next week, though he emphasized he's not in a rush to do so.

"We're in this training camp mode. We're not thinking about New York. We're trying to get better," he said. "There are some things from this last game we needed to clean up. We are working through those, and we will continue to do that. The quarterback thing, as I go through practice and keep watching tape, will sort itself out. It's not the thing that is heavy on my mind that way. Obviously, we need to make a decision when the time comes and we will, but right now today, I still think it's too early."

Brock Osweiler, who started Thursday's preseason opener against the Saints, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan are all competing to be the team's starter this fall.

— Jackson said there's been movement in the competition at kicker between incumbent Cody Parkey and rookie Zane Gonzalez, the 2016 Lou Groza Award winner whom the Browns drafted in the seventh round. "I think it's kind of close. I'm not going to say which way it is, but at the same time, they're still working through it."

As the preseason continues, Jackson said the competition should "show itself pretty soon" and added special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is a "master at what he does."

"He takes them through his process, which I know all about, to see if a guy can handle certain pressures. It's not just out here," he said. "It's in the classroom. It's understanding where to put the ball, how to put the ball in certain places. There's a lot that goes into to it, more so than just kicking at the end of practice."

— With a re-commitment to the run game, the Browns are poised to improve after a 2016 season of highs and lows on the ground. "It's better because we have better players on our roster that are playing inside," Jackson said, referencing the additions of right guard Kevin Zeitler and center JC Tretter in free agency.

"We have some guys that are starting to really play. We just have to continue to grind, and eventually, we'll get a real unit together where they're playing. It's important as we start to get closer toward the regular season, some of these guys will not be on the side. We'll be done with the taking care of guys, making sure we are getting through practice so we can continue to build on our offensive football team."