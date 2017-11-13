Need to Know: Browns WR Corey Coleman all set for return Sunday

-- Zach Banner is slated to start at right tackle against the Jaguars if Shon Coleman can't get out of the league's concussion protocol in enough time.

Banner made his NFL debut in Sunday's second half. He's been mostly on Cleveland's inactive list this season.

"It was exciting – nervous a little bit at first – I'm not going to lie to you, but it was very, very exciting. It felt good to be back out there," Banner said. "The last time I touched the field was preseason, so it felt really good and well-earned I should say. It has been a long road, but this team is great and the guys that play next to me, the other four and the other guys, all of the O-linemen, the whole group is just a great group to be around."

On the other side of the line, Spencer Drango impressed in his second start at left tackle, Jackson said, and will remain in the spot for the foreseeable future.

"If I can say one thing, I thought Spencer Drango played really well yesterday, and I told him that," Jackson said. "I thought he finished on runs, I thought he finished on pass protection. He battles. I thought he did some good things."

-- The Browns are counting on James Burgess Jr. to fill the void left by Jamie Collins Sr., who was ruled out for the season Monday because of a knee injury.

This is nothing new for Burgess, who filled the void when Collins missed three games earlier this season with a concussion. Burgess briefly missed some time Sunday with a minor injury of his own but still logged 31 snaps.

"I think (defensive coordinator Gregg Williams) goes right to Plan B because I think Gregg is always prepared when those things do happen," Jackson said. "As the head coach of the team, that is difficult when you lose one of your best players. That is what we did. As a group, as a defensive unit group, nobody is going to tell you or feel sorry for what happened, but at the same time, I think they know one of the best players was out of the game, and he could have helped if he was healthy."

-- Jackson said he would consider elevating Kevin Hogan back to the backup role behind Kizer.

Cody Kessler backed up Kizer on Sunday and struggled over the course of seven snaps. He was sacked three times and completed just one pass.