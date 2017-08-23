Need to Know: Hue Jackson outlines decision to start DeShone Kizer, who 'keeps passing every test'

— After learning he wouldn't make a third straight start at quarterback, Brock Osweiler said he has no regrets when it comes to putting his best foot forward in Cleveland's quarterback competition. "From the day I arrived in April, I was and am working extremely hard as far as mastering the play books, studying the playbook, getting to know my teammates and doing everything I could off the field," said Osweiler, who was traded to Cleveland from Houston this spring.

"I had a great summer of preparation. I felt like I had a great training camp. I have absolutely no regrets towards anything I have done, and I've definitely left it all out there on the table."

Jackson echoed a similar sentiment, saying he had a productive conversation with Osweiler — who went 12-of-22 for 61 yards and an interception through two games — Wednesday morning. "He handled it, but like any quarterback or any player in the National Football League, you are disappointed when you don't get that assignment," he said. "There are only 32 of these, so I get that. That is what comes with it sometimes, but that's OK. We'll get through that as well."

— Jackson added Osweiler won't play against the Buccaneers on Saturday in an effort to give reps to Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan. "I want to play these young guys. I have told him that, that I want to give these young guys a shot and let them play," he said. "I want them to play, and that has been explained to him."

— To be certain, Jackson also stressed "no one has said to Brock that 'Brock, you might not play here' or 'You wouldn't be the quarterback here.'"

"That's not what was said just so we can all be clear about that. I can't tell you what's going to happen at Pittsburgh yet because I have not said that for sure, without question this is our Day 1 starter," he continued. "It's trending in that direction (of playing Kizer), but I've never said that. Let's see where we get to after this week and see where we are and go from there, but I think Brock is a member of our football team, will be a member of our football team and has done some good things in our building and on our practice field and in the game."

— The Browns released Desmond Bryant late Tuesday, marking the end of the veteran defensive lineman's four-year tenure in Cleveland. Jackson said Bryant, who missed the 2016 season with a torn pectoral muscle, is healthy and tried "extremely hard" throughout training camp. "You guys know I have a relationship with Des that goes all the way back to Oakland," said Jackson, who coached Bryant in 2011, "and we wish him well. It is just that this is where we were. This is the decision that we made to move forward, and go in a different direction. Those things happen." Bryant totaled 14.5 sacks in 41 starts over the past four seasons.

— After a move to inside linebacker and a healthier diet, second-year standout Joe Schobert has shined throughout training camp, recording six tackles, a sack and pass breakup in Monday's win over the Giants. Jackson said Schobert — who lost roughly 15 pounds this offseason — is an "extremely bright" player who can handle the responsibilities that come with playing middle linebacker. "That is the quarterback of our defense, so he has a lot of input and say from snap to snap what our defense does," he said.