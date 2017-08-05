Need to Know: Hue Jackson set to make 'best decision' at QB for preseason opener

— After an 0-4 showing in last year's preseason, Jackson made it abundantly clear he doesn't want that to happen again. "I don't want to feel like that. I don't think this team deserves that," he said. "We need to go out and play good in front of our fans and go win. I don't care what we're playing. I just think that has got to be our mindset. I think the mindset is different than what it is. We are going to play. We need to go win. Everybody, like you said says that, but I mean it. We need to go win." The Browns host the Saints on Thursday and the Giants on Aug. 21.

— On Friday night, Dayes continued what's been a strong training camp showing, playing big roles in both the run and pass games. "There's some stuff I need to clean up, but for the most part, I'm making plays out there," he said. "I know I am capable of making those plays so it is not a shock to me at all."

Dayes, the second-to-last pick in the Draft, said he's still motivated by that experience. "Every day when I wake up, I think about that. I thought that I was going to go in the third or fourth (round) and ended up going in the seventh round," he said. "I'm thankful right now because I'm with a great organization. I'm blessed and I'm happy with how everything has gone so far for me."