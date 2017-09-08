Need to Know: Kevin Hogan will be Browns' backup QB vs. Steelers

Rookie DeShone Kizer was named the Browns' starting quarterback last month. Now, we know who will be his backup this weekend.

Head coach Hue Jackson said second-year player Kevin Hogan earned the "first crack" at the job after an impressive preseason in which he helped lead Cleveland to wins over the Buccaneers and Bears.

"I think he just kept making plays. He just kept making plays and I think we all saw that," Jackson said Friday. "He did some things really well. The guy can move around and complete balls and make plays with the ball. Again, the one thing for me as a head coach, I think you reward people who play really, really good and do the things that you need done."

Hogan — the former Stanford standout whom the Browns claimed off waivers last year — completed 21-of-32 passes for 269 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the preseason.

Here's what else you need to know:

— With the exception of rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, Jackson said he expects all of the Browns' starters to play Sunday, including left guard Joel Bitonio (knee), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (knee), fullback Danny Vitale (ankle), who all missed time in the preseason.

— Jackson stressed the Browns need second-year wide receiver Corey Coleman to have a big game. "He has to go out and play his tail off for us," he said. "He will show up on Sunday and play good. I believe that. He is poised for a big game." The 2016 first-round draft pick caught four passes for 65 yards against Tampa Bay in the preseason.

— Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said he had the team's defensive assistants turn in reports and notes regarding the Steelers before they were allowed to leave for summer break.

"The staff is ready to play a game, too. I've been hard on them. You guys don't see that. You only see the players, but I have been pretty hard on the staff getting prepared," Williams said. "We've known this game's coming since the schedule has been out. There has been a lot of work behind the scenes doing that, really the first quarter of our season. We had done a ton of work on that, really, before they could go home for the break this summer. They had to have a ton of reports to me ready to roll on our first four opponents before we went home this summer to get a break with our families."

— As South Florida braces for Hurricane Irma, running back and Miami native Duke Johnson Jr. said he's been in constant communication with his family. "That's most important to me, is my family and all of the families that are in Florida and what is going on." he said. "I should have more information before the game and that is what I am hoping. I will know more then."

Johnson, the former Miami star, is one of several members of Cleveland's roster from the area including Ricardo Louis, Trevon Coley and James Burgess Jr.

— Described by NFL.com as the "ultimate Swiss Army Knife" at Michigan, rookie safety and 25th overall draft pick Jabrill Peppers will start on defense Sunday and field punts. Asked if it's possible to overwhelm the youngsters, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor shook his head.

"There's no concern at all," he said. "I think what you're trying to do is make the other team concerned that when he has the ball, he is going to make a play, and that's why you want him back there as your returner."

— After edging Cody Parkey to become the team's kicker, rookie Zane Gonzalez will make his debut Sunday. "I stated that both of those guys I felt like were going to kick in the National Football League," Tabor said. "For us, we had two of the best 32. It was a very close race and really pleased with both of them that they are going to have opportunities."