Need to Know: Myles Garrett 'much better' heading into 2nd game

Myles Garrett came away from his NFL debut plenty sore but remains on the upward track Browns coaches and trainers expected.
After playing 19 snaps and collecting two snaps last week against the Jets, Garrett is set to see even more work Sunday at Houston in a return to his native state.
"I think he is much better this week. I think getting through the first week was huge," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "We are looking for more improvement, more time on the field and more time playing this week, and I think we will accomplish that this week."
Garrett played the majority of his snaps in last week's first half. He didn't start but picked up his first sack on a third down to force a punt. His second sack came in the second quarter. After sitting out most of the third quarter, Garrett was on the field for a handful of snaps after Carl Nassib went down with an injury in the fourth.
Jackson attributed some of the soreness Garrett felt in the fourth quarter to the flow of the game, as Cleveland dominated time of possession in the second and third quarters.
Garrett, as he was throughout last week, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
"If I have a good week of practices and it feels good, then I can give it more snaps and play a little bit more in the fourth quarter and bring more to the table," he said.
The Browns practice before flying to Houston to play the Texans in Week 6.
-- The Browns are dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line.
Center JC Tretter (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Right tackle Shon Coleman tweaked his knee during the practice, Jackson said.
Jackson was optimistic about the short- and long-term prognosis of both players but reserved further comment for when he learns more about their respective injuries.
"I think there is a chance that everybody will be back and ready to go," Jackson said. "Just go through the process."
-- Jackson said Kevin Hogan's management of the offense, consistency of where the ball goes, timing and rhythm have stood out in his ascent to the starting quarterback position.
"He understands the rhythms that I am looking for. He has been around me long enough to understand what that looks like," Jackson said. "That is what he demonstrated in the game. I think that is what you all saw this past weekend. He has that. The most important thing for him – he will be the first to tell you – can't turn the ball over. Our offense to me, there has been some times that we have played some decent offense, but we have turned the ball over. If we take some of these turnovers away from the scoring zone it is a whole different story that we are talking about right now."
The Browns lead the league with 11 interceptions -- four more than the second-worst team. Hogan has two of them.
"It is not just about wins," Jackson said. "It is the consistency of playing in a rhythm that gives us chance to be successful as a football team and that is what we are looking for."
-- Jackson said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is working with kicker Zane Gonzalez to help the rookie break out of his slump.
Gonzalez has missed three field goal attempts in a row, including two in last week's loss to the Jets.
"Trust me, the young man doesn't want to miss the kicks, but he did and he gets it," Jackson said. "He has to correct that as fast as he can because that is a huge piece of our football team and game."