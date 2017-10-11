Need to Know: Myles Garrett 'much better' heading into 2nd game

-- The Browns are dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive line.

Center JC Tretter (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Right tackle Shon Coleman tweaked his knee during the practice, Jackson said.

Jackson was optimistic about the short- and long-term prognosis of both players but reserved further comment for when he learns more about their respective injuries.

"I think there is a chance that everybody will be back and ready to go," Jackson said. "Just go through the process."

-- Jackson said Kevin Hogan's management of the offense, consistency of where the ball goes, timing and rhythm have stood out in his ascent to the starting quarterback position.

"He understands the rhythms that I am looking for. He has been around me long enough to understand what that looks like," Jackson said. "That is what he demonstrated in the game. I think that is what you all saw this past weekend. He has that. The most important thing for him – he will be the first to tell you – can't turn the ball over. Our offense to me, there has been some times that we have played some decent offense, but we have turned the ball over. If we take some of these turnovers away from the scoring zone it is a whole different story that we are talking about right now."

The Browns lead the league with 11 interceptions -- four more than the second-worst team. Hogan has two of them.

"It is not just about wins," Jackson said. "It is the consistency of playing in a rhythm that gives us chance to be successful as a football team and that is what we are looking for."

-- Jackson said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is working with kicker Zane Gonzalez to help the rookie break out of his slump.

Gonzalez has missed three field goal attempts in a row, including two in last week's loss to the Jets.