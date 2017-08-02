Need to Know: Myles Garrett starts, shines on Day 7: 'It's time'

— Jackson said the Browns could tweak their rotation at quarterback for Friday's Orange and Brown scrimmage, but he hasn't made a decision yet.

"Right now, I don't see any reason to change it. I want to really evaluate that," he said. "I'm going to stand back and just evaluate it all on Friday and not be as involved as I would be just so that I can make a good decision as we move forward for our football team."

Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan are currently competing to be the team's starter. Kessler, who started eight games as a rookie last year, has taken reps with the first-team offense since offseason workouts.

— The Browns plan to use Jabrill Peppers in multiple ways this fall, but he'll have to earn the right to do so first. Peppers, who will play safety, kick returner and potentially some offense, shrugged off the fact he hasn't yet earned first-team reps. "I didn't really come in with expectations. You get what you put out. The thing I'm going to do is continue to work hard and continue to show them what I can do," he said. "The tape doesn't lie. If you put good things on tape, good things are going to happen to you. That is what my mindset is going to be."