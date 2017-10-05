Need to Know: 'Next man up' as Browns strategize how to use WRs vs. Jets

The transition period at wide receiver isn't ending this week as the Browns strategize how to utilize their available personnel against the Jets.

Bryce Treggs, who was signed off the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, is the latest new face to the group, which has struggled through the first quarter of the season. His arrival comes at a time when veteran Kenny Britt, who has yet to practice this week, deals with multiple injuries.

"We will figure it out. We have to keep figuring it out – next man up," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "You guys have never heard me complain about any of that. That is just part of the National Football League. Nobody likes it, but nobody cares. Next guy up, and we will find a way to get it done."

Jackson expects Treggs, a speedy deep threat who caught three passes for 80 yards last year, to have an immediate impact on the offense. How much will depend on what the coaching staff sees in practice this week, and that goes for the rest of the group, too.

"You have to do it that way based on practices and the gameplan and what we are trying to accomplish as an offensive unit," Jackson said. "That is the only way you can do it."

Britt has played the most snaps of any Browns receiver this season and, despite some inconsistency, is second among wide receivers in receiving yards (121) through four games. If he's unable to play Sunday, Cleveland will need a mix of Treggs, Sammie Coates -- who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury -- Kasen Williams and others to step up and fill the void.

"We will see how that goes for Kenny," Jackson said. "Kenny is a pro. He will handle however this weekend unfolds for him the best. We have a lot of football to play. Kenny is going to be a huge part of that so he has to get himself ready to go, and he will do that."

-- The Browns got some good news on the defensive front Thursday, as defensive tackle Danny Shelton returned to practice in a limited capacity.

The third-year defensive lineman missed last week's game with a calf injury. It was the first game Shelton had ever missed with the Browns.

"It sucked," Shelton said. "You never want to miss a game. It was tough but at the same time I saw what the coaches wanted."

If Shelton is able to return Sunday, the Browns could get back two huge pieces on their defensive line, as defensive end Myles Garrett continues to make progress toward a potential NFL debut Sunday.

"It is always good getting our players back. Myles is running around. Danny is running around. It is fun," Jackson said. "One more to go."

That "one" is linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., who did not practice Thursday. He's missed the past two games and both practices this week because of a concussion, but Jackson has yet to rule him out for Sunday.

"I think he is getting closer," Jackson said. "No question he is getting closer but just not out of the protocol yet. He is definitely better than what he has been so we are closer to having him back out there."

-- If Garrett's able to play Sunday, the Browns likely will keep him on a "pitch count" of sorts, Jackson said.