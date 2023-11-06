News and Notes: T Jedrick Wills Jr. to go on injured reserve with MCL injury

LB Sione Takitaki's second career interception

Sione Takitaki's wife was in a different section for Sunday's game, sitting in the field seats as the Browns faced the Cardinals. Takitaki said she isn't normally in that section, but she let him know where she would be during the game.

"She's like, 'if you get an interception, just run me the ball,'" Takitaki said. "I was like, 'bet if I make a play, I'll run you the ball.'"

Takitaki held up that promise on Sunday, after he grabbed an interception with 2:21 left in the third quarter. Takitaki said the Cardinals were in a flat seven concept and saw that the tight end motioned over. As the buzz player, Takitaki tried to bait rookie QB Clayton Tune, knowing that if Tune threw the ball to the flat, then he could be in position to make the tackler. Yet, since Takitaki believed that Tune was trying to go for the seven route, he was in position to make the interception and keep the ball out of the hands of Cardinals TE Trey McBride.

"The first thing I thought when I got to the ground like, 'Oh, dang, this is really about to happen,'" Takitaki said. "You know what I mean? And she's sitting over there, and I ran it over there. So, it was pretty cool. It's a pretty sweet moment."

After Takitaki stood up from the ground and celebrated with his teammates, he ran the ball over to the sideline where his wife was sitting in the field seats, handing her the ball. It was Takitaki's first interception this season, and the second in his career.