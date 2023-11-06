News and Notes: T Jedrick Wills Jr. to go on injured reserve with MCL injury

The Browns spent Monday reviewing the film from their dominant shutout win over the Cardinals in Week 9. HC Kevin Stefanski saw a number of positives on all three sides of the ball.
"Really dominant performance there by our defense in particular," Stefanski said on Monday. "I thought offensively, proud of the guys having a clean slate, not turning the ball over, not giving the ball away, which had...obviously we've done too often this season. So have a clean game that way. Then I thought Corey (Bojorquez) was outstanding in the field position game. So, a lot that was really, really good."
Now, they prepare to turn the page to Week 10, when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. So, let's take a look at some of the news and notes from Monday as we head into Week 10.
Injury Updates
WR Marquise Goodwin
Stefanski said on Monday that Goodwin is in the concussion protocol. Goodwin sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
Stefanski announced that Wills sustained an MCL injury in Sunday's game and will be placed on injured reserve. However, he said it is not a season-ending injury for Wills.
"Jed's played some really strong games for us," Stefanski said. "I thought he was playing well in that last one yesterday as well. So, disappointed for him, but I know he'll work really hard, and we'll get him back out there."
P Corey Bojorquez and the Browns special teams unit
Stefanski specifically praised P Corey Bojorquez for his performance in the field position game against the Cardinals. He finished the game with seven punts for 410 yards, with an average length of 58.6 yards. Bojorquez recorded two punts inside the 20-yard line and put the Cardinals in tough field position.
"He was a weapon yesterday," Stefanski said. "I just think a couple of those were hit really, really well. You're going to be in some field position games, and I thought him and the punt unit really set their offense up in some disadvantageous field position."
Over the last few games, different guys who are a part of the special teams unit have played important role for the Browns in games. K Dustin Hopkins has been an integral part throughout the season with his success in the kicking game. WR James Proche II filled in as their punt returner against the Cardinals, and Stefanski said that Proche made good decisions in the return game.
"I think as an entire unit, I think the guys understand what we want to do," Stefanski said. "It wasn't perfect yesterday, had a couple uncharacteristic penalties that hurt us. But I think each phase of the special teams unit is understanding all the things that (special teams coordinator) Bubba (Ventrone) and (Stephen) Bravo (-Brown) are trying to instill in our team. They play with great effort. They play with an understanding, fundamentals techniques, those type of things. And I think we can only get better in that unit."
LB Sione Takitaki's second career interception
Sione Takitaki's wife was in a different section for Sunday's game, sitting in the field seats as the Browns faced the Cardinals. Takitaki said she isn't normally in that section, but she let him know where she would be during the game.
"She's like, 'if you get an interception, just run me the ball,'" Takitaki said. "I was like, 'bet if I make a play, I'll run you the ball.'"
Takitaki held up that promise on Sunday, after he grabbed an interception with 2:21 left in the third quarter. Takitaki said the Cardinals were in a flat seven concept and saw that the tight end motioned over. As the buzz player, Takitaki tried to bait rookie QB Clayton Tune, knowing that if Tune threw the ball to the flat, then he could be in position to make the tackler. Yet, since Takitaki believed that Tune was trying to go for the seven route, he was in position to make the interception and keep the ball out of the hands of Cardinals TE Trey McBride.
"The first thing I thought when I got to the ground like, 'Oh, dang, this is really about to happen,'" Takitaki said. "You know what I mean? And she's sitting over there, and I ran it over there. So, it was pretty cool. It's a pretty sweet moment."
After Takitaki stood up from the ground and celebrated with his teammates, he ran the ball over to the sideline where his wife was sitting in the field seats, handing her the ball. It was Takitaki's first interception this season, and the second in his career.
"He played really well for us yesterday," Stefanski said on Monday. "He's a physical football player. He played sideline to sideline, and then again had an opportunity and went up and got the ball."