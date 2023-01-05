News & Notes: Browns embrace playing spoiler role vs. Steelers

The Steelers have kept their playoff hopes alive by winning five of their last six games, including three straight. Their last two wins have featured game-winning drives from rookie QB Kenny Pickett, who appears to be settling into the starting role after starting his 11th game of the season. He's thrown four touchdowns to just one interception in his last seven starts.

When the Browns first played the Steelers this season in Week 3, Mitchell Trubisky was the QB and the Browns won 29-17. Pickett, drafted 20th overall out of Pitt by the Steelers last season, debuted the next week and threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. He had another three-interception performance in Week 7 but has thrown just two picks since then.

"A very good young player," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Athletic. Can make all of the throws. Has played well in big moments. They're a little bit different than the last time we played them because he is just a little bit different. A really, really good young player."

Sunday is a big game for Pickett. It's also a crucial one for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers haven't had a season with a losing record since Tomlin became coach in 2007, but they're 8-8 heading into Sunday and will be fighting to keep that streak alive.

QB Deshaun Watson has only just been introduced to the Browns-Steelers rivalry this season, and he already understands how much a win would mean for the team and fanbase.

"​​I know the Browns fans are pulling very, very hard for this win," he said. "They want this one to finish out the year and be able to go into next season with two victories under our belt, especially against Pittsburgh."

With their playoff hopes still alive, the Steelers still have more to play for than the Browns, but the Browns still realize how important it would be to end the season with two wins and head into the offseason with confidence that they've defeated a team that has long had the Browns' number as an AFC North rival.

The Browns have three of the last five games, but before that, Pittsburgh had won 17 of the last 20.

A win Sunday would complete the sweep — and perhaps suggest the Browns are ready to keep their momentum against them.